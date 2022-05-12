ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Everything you need to keep calm this Mercury retrograde 2022

By Jolie Kerr
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On May 10, Mercury will go retrograde for the second time in 2022. During this stretch, which ends on June 2, you may hear all sorts of things being blamed on the planet of communication’s retrograde period, from technology mishaps to misunderstandings with friends and loved...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
MindBodyGreen

What It Actually Means If You Keep Seeing 444 + What To Do About It

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Numbers have a funny way of grabbing our attention when we see them out in the world, especially when they appear in repetition (aka angel numbers). And if you've been seeing a lot of angel number 444, you might be wondering what it means—here's what to know.
RELIGION
Fatherly

6 Things You Should Never, Ever Say to Your Partner

When you talk to someone all the time, you’re bound to say the wrong thing. Some comments will be stupid, others mean. But often these are heat-of-the-moment misfirings and an apology usually brings forgiveness. But then there are the words that you can’t walk back. They’re cruel, spiteful, and...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Elite Daily

These 4 Zodiac Signs Are Being Hit By Mercury Retrograde The Hardest

Just when you think you’ve got all your ducks in a row and all your problems squared away, Mercury retrograde shows up to stir the pot. When it comes to astrology, there’s always an inconvenience waiting for you just around the corner, and nothing exemplifies that better than when Mercury — planet of communication and cognitive function — begins moving backward through the zodiac rather than forward. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will be affected by Mercury retrograde spring 2022 the most — Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio, and Sagittarius — then you *might* want to prepare for some technical difficulties in the near future.
LIFESTYLE
Thought Catalog

Here’s Every Zodiac Sign’s Horoscope For May 2022

Aries – During Mercury retrograde, which starts on May 10, you are going to be extra talkative. This might cause you to make new friends or annoy old ones, but either way, you’re going to have a thriving social life. Then, when Gemini season starts on May 20, you’re going to have a burst in creative energy. You’re going to come up with plenty of new ideas to pursue and dreams to tackle. You’re going to be keeping yourself busy the whole month through.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercury Retrograde#Instant Camera#Retro
Sachin

Opinion: Signs that someone isn't really in love with you

** This blog post is based on my thinking and my opinion. Everyone desires to be loved, but sometimes we get drawn in by those who want something from us. It’s essential to discern our love because sometimes the person you’re dating may not love you.
ohmymag.co.uk

Zodiac: These are the 4 most narcissistic zodiac signs

As more and more people enter the world of astrology and zodiac signs, they can discover things about themselves that they never knew before. For some, these can be good things, for others, they can be flaws, such as narcissism. Here are the 4 most narcissistic zodiac signs. Sagittarius. A...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Astrology
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Amazon
SheKnows

This $12 Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs just $12 and provides noticeable improvement to your strands...
HAIR CARE
shefinds

Trainers Say You Should Do This One Exercise Everyday To Live Longer

We’ve all heard time and time again that eating well and exercising are the two necessities for living a long healthy life. But that broad advice has fed into an incredibly saturated wellness market, to the point that it feels there are neverending programs, products, and opinions on what exactly those two pieces of advice mean. We all want to feel our best and live the best life possible, so you may have found yourself a time or two trying expensive wellness programs, buying pricey vitamins, or following strict and life consuming diet plans that make it impossible to lead a balanced life.
WORKOUTS
Hello Magazine

5 best supplements for anxiety: what to take when you're feeling worried

Feeling anxious is one of the worst experiences imaginable and it can impact everything from your friendships to sleep and work. Thankfully, if you're finding your mental health is impacting your day-to-day life, there is an array of supplements out there to soothe your feelings of unease. As part of our Mental Health Digital Issue guest-edited by Scarlett Moffatt, we've got the lowdown on the best supplements for anxiety.
MENTAL HEALTH
Q92

Weekly Horoscopes are IN! Brace Yourself For This Week

Kathrine from Two-Spirit Tarot visited with us this week and offered some guidance for everyone's horoscope. Find your sign to help give you some guidance throughout the week of April 18. Needing more guidance? Reach out to Kathrine HERE for spiritual sessions, past life charka healing, and so much more!
LIFESTYLE
ohmymag.co.uk

Zodiac: These four zodiac signs are the biggest pushovers

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20) These are people who are typically unconventional or even quirky and would like to do things their way, but not so much when in a group. They tend to defer to the majority in terms of how things should be done. This could be borne out of a need to fit in, or because of their tendency to put the needs of others above theirs.
LIFESTYLE
shefinds

The One Breakfast Food No One Over 40 Should Be Eating Anymore Because It Ruins Your Metabolism

As we age, our metabolism may slow due to a loss in muscle mass, under-eating, or other lifestyle changes. Luckily, though, experts say that age alone doesn’t play a very large role; there are many ways to continue to boost your metabolism throughout life, no matter how old you are. What does play a larger role in this process is the food you eat, especially when it comes to breakfast.
WEIGHT LOSS
Elite Daily

Only 4 Zodiac Signs Can Breathe A Sigh Of Relief During This Week’s Red Moon

Eclipses can definitely be a bit intimidating. The textbook definition of an eclipse is the obscuring of light from one celestial body to another, which doesn’t help relieve some of the stigma around this rare lunation. But I’m here to offer a friendly reminder: Eclipses are nothing to be afraid of. You’ve lived through dozens of them so far, and will continue to do so. Additionally, the sign the eclipse falls in determines how much each zodiac sign will be affected by this powerful lunation, and the good thing is that some signs won’t feel its effects as much as others. So if you’re a mutable sign (Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, or Pisces), congratulations, because the May 2022 Red Moon total lunar eclipse will affect you least. (Considering these were the zodiac signs most affected by the eclipses in 2020 and 2021, things are really looking up.)
LIFESTYLE
pethelpful.com

Cat's Special Way of Telling Owners He's Hungry Is Cracking People Up

When humans are hungry, they usually rub their bellies (or maybe they whine just a bit). But when your pet is hungry, that’s a whole other case. Some animals bark or meow to let you know their belly is aching, while others have come up with their own way of saying FEED ME. Just like Kepler the cat, whose method of asking to eat has won him fans online.
PETS
StyleCaster

Your May Horoscope: Eclipse Season Is About To Rock Your World & Here’s How

Click here to read the full article. This month, you’re embracing your individuality and tapping into what’s important to you. Your May 2022 horoscope begins with the sun in grounded and gorgeous Taurus, bringing you back down to earth. As the sun joins forces with Uranus on May 5, it will catapult your life toward something totally unexpected, but ultimately beautiful. Embrace the shifting tides, because they’re taking you somewhere you’ve never been before. However, it may take you a while to get there. On May 10, Mercury will station retrograde in Gemini, bringing you the tell-tale symptoms of retrograde syndrome....
LIFESTYLE
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
150K+
Post
805M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy