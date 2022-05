East Texans are boisterous and cheering loudly for the hometown talent to win the 20th season of American Idol. Fritz Hager III keeps knocking it out of the park with one stellar performance after another. So far, these performances have landed him a spot in the top 5 and now he's looking forward to moving on with an announcement that he's made it into the top 3. This Sunday night (May 15th), Fritz will be performing for one of those coveted top 3 spots and he hopes to hear that announcement and to have the opportunity to perform in the show's finale.

