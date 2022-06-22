The best cheap tablet deals in June 2022: iPad, Lenovo, Samsung Galaxy and more

For years now, tech firms like Apple , Microsoft and Samsung have told us that the future of computing is tablets instead of laptops .

These companies produce tablets with a broad range of screen sizes, features and prices. Some can be bought with detachable keyboards, others have convenient kickstands, and many work with digital styluses, for help in unleashing your inner artist.

Tablets are often lighter, thinner and generally more portable and convenient than a laptop, with a broader price range and smartphone-based operating systems to make them easy enough for anyone to use.

When thinking of tablet computers, it’s easy to jump straight into the Apple Store and pick up an iPad. And while, yes, the iPad range is larger than ever – with prices stretching from a little over £300 for the latest, ninth-generation iPad (from £319, Apple.com ), to over six times that for a fully-loaded 12.9in iPad pro (£2,149, Apple.com ), there are plenty of alternatives out there, too.

Companies like Lenovo, Samsung and Microsoft all offer a range of tablets to choose from. If you don’t own any Apple devices, and aren’t in the company’s ecosystem, then looking at an alternative manufacturer can be a great idea – and potentially save you some money, too.

The best tablet deals for June 2022 in the UK are:

Apple iPad pro, 2021, 12.9in, 128GB: Was £999, now £954, Currys.co.uk

There’s a modest £45 off the 128GB version of the latest iPad pro at Currys, which should appeal to anyone not willing to shell out almost two grand for the 2TB model featured above. Similar savings can be found on the 256GB and 512GB models if you need some extra space, but we’re big fans of spending less on on-device storage and more on cloud storage, especially if you’ve got fast wi-fi.

You can choose between a silver-grey or grey iPad pro at Currys. Both colourways offering slightly different discounts, so be sure to check out both before you add the tablet to your basket.

Apple iPad mini 2021, 8.3in, 64GB, wifi: Was £479, now £459, Amazon.co.uk

Apple’s all-new iPad mini is its most compact tablet, but still packs an 8.3in display in its slim, aluminium body. The tablet is powered by Apple’s own A15 bionic chip and is available with either 64GB or 256GB of storage. The front and rear cameras both have a resolution of 12MP and it works with Apple’s second-generation Pencil stylus. Being so new, there aren’t many deals around for this tablet, so a £20 saving at Amazon is no bad thing.

Microsoft Surface go 3: Was £499, now £455, Microsoft.com

The most portable device in the Surface range, this slim two-in-one weighs just 544g and has a 10.5in display. Powered by an Intel Pentium Gold processor it has 4GB of RAM, runs Windows 11 and has an all-day, 11 hour battery life. Although not a work powerhouse, this laptop is well suited to those who want a compact machine for web browsing, word processing and social media, while also using Office apps (sold separately).

Samsung Galaxy tab A8, 10.5in, 32GB: Was £219, now £156.80, Amazon.co.uk

The Galaxy tab A series is Samsung’s range of budget-friendly tablets, and if you’re simply after a portable screen so you can watch your YouTube videos in the bathtub we can’t recommend them highly enough. The A8 is the latest in this series of affordable Android tablets, but it has quality where it counts. Samsung’s saved money by skimping on storage and RAM (which you don’t need for streaming) but focused on build quality, a long battery life, top security specs and proper stereo speakers.

Huawei matepad pro: Was £499.99, now £259.97, Amazon.co.uk

The 4G version of Huawei’s flagship tablet has dropped in price by £150. This is a stylish device with a premium design and a class-leading battery life. Our reviewer did note however, that it lacks some of the more useful apps you might find on the iPad pro. For everyday use and entertainment however, it’s a brilliant piece of hardware with a luscious, high-resolution screen.

Microsoft Surface pro 7: Was £799, now £648, Amazon.co.uk

The Surface pro 7 has a large 12.3in display, is powered by a desktop-grade Intel Core i3 processor and runs Windows 11. A clever kickstand on the back flips out to hold the surface at various angles while you want to work or watch a video and, unlike many other tablets, the Microsoft Surface pro 7 has a range of ports for easily connecting USB-A and USB-C devices.

Read our review of the Microsoft Surface pro 8

Microsoft Surface pro 8: Was £999, now £829, Amazon.co.uk

There’s over £94 to be saved on the Surface pro 8 tablet by Microsoft. This particular version of the three-in-one machine is powered by an Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It’s the latest-generation of Surface pro, which arrived in 2021, and can work as both a laptop and a tablet when connected to an optional keyboard, which also doubles as a folding protective case.

Read our review of the Microsoft Surface pro 8

Samsung Galaxy tab active 3: Was £425, now £370.97, Laptopsdirect.co.uk

This enterprise-grade 8in tablet comes in a ruggedised IP68 case and is able to withstand water, dust and 1.5m drops. Designed for use in the field, the hardened Galaxy tab active 3 can be used while wearing gloves, has a NFC scanner for checking employee IDs, visitor passes, or taking payments, and is equipped with Google’s augmented reality camera technology to unlock more options for on-site inpections.

