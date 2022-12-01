The best cheap tablet deals in December 2022: iPad, Samsung Galaxy and more

For years now, tech brands such as Apple , Microsoft and Samsung have told us the future of computing is tablets, instead of laptops .

These companies produce tablets with a broad range of screen sizes, features and prices. Some can be bought with detachable keyboards, others have convenient kickstands, and many work with digital styluses to help unleash your inner artist.

Tablets are often lighter, thinner and generally more portable and convenient than a laptop, with a broader price range and smartphone-based operating systems to make them easy enough for anyone to use.

When thinking of tablet computers, it’s easy to jump straight into the Apple Store and pick up an iPad. Yes, the iPad range is larger than ever – with prices stretching from a little over £300 for the latest iPad (from £319, Apple.com ), to more than seven times that for a fully loaded 12.9in iPad pro (£2,149, Apple.com ) – but there are plenty of alternatives out there, too.

Brands such as Lenovo, Samsung and Microsoft all offer a range of tablets to choose from. If you don’t own any Apple devices, and aren’t in the company’s ecosystem, looking at an alternative manufacturer can be a great idea – and it can potentially save you some money, too.

Read more:

The best tablet deals for December 2022 in the UK are:

Apple iPad pro (2022): Was £899, now £859, Amazon.co.uk

Here’s a rare opportunity to save money on a current-generation iPad pro. This is the 2022 model with an 11in display and 128GB of storage. It’s finished in space grey and is powered by Apple’s own, super-speedy M2 processor. Our reviewer gave the tablet a score of 9/10 and said : “The M2 is far and away the most effective chip in any tablet, and it is faster than many high-end laptops as well. Apple says graphics performance is 35 per cent faster than on the previous iPad Pro... And that’s the point of the iPad pro – to have the headroom to do anything you need effortlessly, now and in the future.”

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): Was £369, now £319, Selfridges.com

There’s a £50 off the 64GB version of the 2021 version of the 10.1in iPad at Selfridges, which nicely undercuts the prices offered elsewhere. Only available in the black and space grey colour way, this deal is running very low on stock so you’ll have to be quick if you want this Apple tablet at its reduced price.

Apple iPad mini (2021): Was £749, now £619, Amazon.co.uk

This deal sees the current-generation iPad mini reduced by 17 per cent to £619. This is the 2021 model with an 8.3in dislay and 256GB of storage. The tablet is finished in a colour Apple calls starlight, which is really a sort of soft champagne-gold, with a black display bezel. Features include a Touch ID fingerprint sensor on the power button, 12MP cameras on the front and rear, and, on this particular model, 5G connectivity. Our reviewer gave the table a score of 9/10 and said: “In terms of a slick, capable tablet that you can take anywhere, the new iPad mini has the lot.”

Samsung Galaxy tab A8: Was £219, now £152, Amazon.co.uk

The Galaxy tab A series is Samsung’s range of budget-friendly tablets, and if you’re simply after a portable screen so you can watch your YouTube videos in the bathtub, we can’t recommend them highly enough. The A8 is the latest in this series of affordable Android tablets, but it has quality where it counts. Samsung has saved money by skimping on storage and RAM (which you don’t need for streaming) but focused on build quality, a long battery life, top security specs and proper stereo speakers.

Samsung Galaxy tab A7 lite: Was £149, now £119, Very.co.uk

The 2021 version of the Samsung Galaxy A series of tablets is on clearance at Very, where the budget-focused device can be had for just £119. That’s a fantastic deal on a smart piece of tech that still boasts a great screen and decent performance.

Samsung Galaxy tab S6 lite: Was £299, now £239, Samsung.com

There’s £60 of the sixth generation Galaxy tablet, which launched in 2020. We consistently rate the S series of Samsung’s tablets as the best Android tablets you can buy, and though it’s a few years old now, the S6 is still a fantastic and affordable device.

All-new Fire 7 tablet: Now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

The 7in Fire 7 is one of the best-value tablets you can get at just £59.99, and runs on Amazon’s own version of the Android operating system. Available in black, blue and pink, and with a 12-hour battery life, it’s the perfect tablet to binge-watch your favourite TV series.

