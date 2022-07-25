Linda Harms // Shutterstock

How the avian influenza has impacted New York

The avian influenza appears to be winding down across the United States, following a precipitous drop off in reported cases since April. So far, zero commercial flocks and just seven backyard flocks have reported cases in July.

Since the outbreak began in January 2022, more than 40 million birds across 201 counties have been killed, either by the virus itself or intentionally culled to prevent further spread of the highly pathogenic disease. Table egg layers, or domesticated chickens grown primarily to produce eggs for human consumption, represent 30 million of the total affected population.

Other affected groups include commercial chickens, turkeys, and ducks grown for meat sale, breeders, gamebirds, hobbyists' flocks, petting zoo birds, and wild birds.

Stacker compiled statistics on the avian influenza in New York using data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture . The data is current as of July 24, 2022.

- Number of birds affected in New York: 9,502

--- #19 most birds affected among all states

--- 0.0% of all birds affected nationwide

Counties with the most birds affected in New York

#1. Suffolk: 8,798 birds affected (92.6% of all cases in New York)

#2. Monroe: 400 (4.2%)

#3. Dutchess: 200 (2.1%)

#4. Ulster: 70 (0.7%)

#5. Orleans: 30 (0.3%)

#6. Fulton: 4 (0.0%)

States with the most birds affected

#1. Iowa: 13.4 million

#2. Nebraska: 4.9 million

#3. Pennsylvania: 4.2 million

#4. Colorado: 3.6 million

#5. Wisconsin: 3.0 million