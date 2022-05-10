PREP SOCCER: Bulldogs sneak past Knights

To the gentleman who thinks it makes sense to rename part of Kimberly Road to Elmore Avenue: Really, it makes more sense not to. Kimberly Road is the local name for Hwy. 6, which was built 90 years ago. In comparison, Elmore Avenue has not been here that long. Elmore Avenue merely intersects with Kimberly/6. Use your common sense to think about the major disruption changing the street name would cause. It's not just a couple of street signs. It's not a few people and businesses getting a new address. Think about what you as an individual had to do to change your address the last time you moved and multiply it many times over. Businesses changing stationery, invoices, updating computers, notifying thousands of customers and vendors comes to mind. Google maps and every other navigation company out there to be notified and spend unknown amounts of money to update comes to mind. Millions of existing maps now obsolete comes to mind. This may seem like a simple solution for you, but Kimberly Road was in that neck of the woods before there was an Elmore or a Spruce Hills or much of anything at all out there including I-74. (The Iowa segment of I-74 opened in 1968). The Iowa-Illinois Memorial Bridge was opened in 1935 joining Iowa US 6 with Illinois US 6. The bridge merged with I-74 in 1975. So, really, renaming that segment of road makes no sense at all.

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO