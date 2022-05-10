ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PREP SOCCER: Bulldogs sneak past Knights

By TRAVIS J. BROWN sports@qctimes.com
Cover picture for the articleWhen Bettendorf midfielder Xavier Potts lost the ball near the Davenport Assumption goal late in Monday’s match, he was determined to get it back. There hadn’t been many scoring chances for the Bulldogs in the Mississippi Athletic Conference contest, so every opportunity was crucial. Potts regained possession...

Letter: Wowed by I-74 ped bridge

I recently walked across the new I-74 pedestrian bridge. What a thrill, especially at the oculus where you can see the river right below you. It's been a long time in waiting and the bridge is being well used already. Now it has partnered with both Centennial and Arsenal bridges as another way to cross the mighty Mississippi on bike or foot. Whether we walk, run, or bike, we now have new mobility. Thanks to all the people who made this once-a-dream bridge into a delightful reality.
Quad-Cities neighbors: Obituaries for May 13

Gerald Allen LunsfordJune 11, 1953-June 11, 1953Gerald Allen Lunsford of Morganton, NC died May 10, 2022. Gary was born on June 11, 1953 in Ottumwa, IA, the son of Darrell and Velda Lunsford. He graduated from Ottumwa high school in 1971. Out of his marriage to Jan (Fisher) Fulkerson came 3 children. He then married Diane St.Clair in 1990 and had 1 child. Gary worked as a dock worker for Roadway for 31 years and retired in 2015. He was a member of Praise Assembly Church.Gary enjoyed building things, reading the bible, spending time with his family, and helping everyone find the perfect car.Gary is survived by his wife, Diane; children, Nikki (Rick) Anderson of Coal Valley IL, Matt Lunsford of Rock Island IL, Eric Lunsford of Tacoma WA, Chad Beam of Chicago IL, and Jessica (Mike) Pardoe of Yelm WA; his siblings Paul (Sally) Lunsford, John (Sue) Lunsford, and Judy Grey; 13 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren.He is proceeded in death by his parents, brothers Rich and Jeff, and his son Nathan.There will be no funeral services, however the family invites you to join them for a celebration of life on Saturday, May 14th from 2-5 pm at the American Legion in Milan IL.
Letter: Don't change name of Kimberly Road

To the gentleman who thinks it makes sense to rename part of Kimberly Road to Elmore Avenue: Really, it makes more sense not to. Kimberly Road is the local name for Hwy. 6, which was built 90 years ago. In comparison, Elmore Avenue has not been here that long. Elmore Avenue merely intersects with Kimberly/6. Use your common sense to think about the major disruption changing the street name would cause. It's not just a couple of street signs. It's not a few people and businesses getting a new address. Think about what you as an individual had to do to change your address the last time you moved and multiply it many times over. Businesses changing stationery, invoices, updating computers, notifying thousands of customers and vendors comes to mind. Google maps and every other navigation company out there to be notified and spend unknown amounts of money to update comes to mind. Millions of existing maps now obsolete comes to mind. This may seem like a simple solution for you, but Kimberly Road was in that neck of the woods before there was an Elmore or a Spruce Hills or much of anything at all out there including I-74. (The Iowa segment of I-74 opened in 1968). The Iowa-Illinois Memorial Bridge was opened in 1935 joining Iowa US 6 with Illinois US 6. The bridge merged with I-74 in 1975. So, really, renaming that segment of road makes no sense at all.
