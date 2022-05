SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A cryptocurrency mining facility is coming to Sullivan County and is slated to create jobs. The facility will go online next to the Merom Generating Station in the next 30 days. It is being built and financed by the Kentucky-based crypto pioneers About Bit LLC. The project is expected to create up to 15 new jobs with the potential for more hires once the center is online.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO