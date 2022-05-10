ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton, CO

Navy pilot builds backyard roller coaster for 3-year-old son

By Danny New
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ataFB_0fYybcPb00

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Some kids get pushed on a swing, but 3-year-old West Brazelton also gets pushed on a roller coaster.

That's because his father, a pilot for both the Navy and Southwest Airlines, built a manual roller coaster in their backyard. It operates mostly on the gift of gravity.

"It's a redneck roller coaster... that's the way I describe it," said West's father, Scott. "It's just wood and PVC, and you push them over the top... the only downside is you get tired before they get tired."

He first got the idea from a friend and former aerospace engineer, who built one for his grandkids.

Navy pilot builds roller coaster for 3-year-old son in backyard

In the above video, you can learn more about how Scott made this contraption and, more importantly, you can see how much fun it looks to ride it.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brighton, CO
Brighton, CO
Government
Brighton, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
KXRM

Old Spaghetti Factory coming to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado’s second Old Spaghetti Factory will be moving into the Fox & Hound location near South Carefree and Powers that abruptly closed in 2019. The Pikes Peak Regional Building Department posted on Twitter that permits had been pulled for Colorado Springs’ first Old Spaghetti Factory. The only other location in Colorado is […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
99.9 The Point

This Colorado Pub Has Some Of The Best Food In The State

If you're a lover of great food in Colorado, this local Colorado pub has some of the most delicious food we've ever seen that you have to try. If you're like me, you're always on the hunt for new places to eat at and find fun smaller local spots to add to your list when everything else sounds old and tired, right? We've all had this conversation, "What do you want to eat? 'I don't care, what sounds good?' Nothing sounds good ... I'm so sick of everything around here." Next time this conversation happens, I have the answer, and we think you're really going to dig this Colorado pub.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Navy#Roller Coaster#Pilot#Gravity#Aerospace#Southwest Airlines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
United States Navy
News Break
Politics
New Country 99.1

Love Ice Cream? This Hidden Colorado Ice Cream Shop Looks Bomb

If you love Ice Cream then you absolutely must try this hidden Colorado gem ice cream spot right away. Popular Colorado Ice Cream Shop Ready To Keep Things Cool This Summer. The toughest part of this lifestyle change I'm going through is learning how to live with much less of the delicious sweets I've grown to love over the years. We all have a sweet tooth, right? When summer rolls around it's always nice to be able to grab the kids or your boo and head to the ice cream shop to grab some dessert, and this hidden Colorado ice cream shop is something I think we've all been missing!
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Six scenic trains in Colorado up for US Today's 'Best Of' award

Each year, USA Today calls on its readers to vote on the 'best of' in many different categories, including 'train rides.' This year, six scenic train options in Colorado are in the running for their 'top 10' list. Your vote could help push Colorado's scenic trains to the top of the list. The leaderboard adjusts as readers vote, but at time of publishing, here's where Colorado's scenic train options stood...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Restaurant Los Dos Potrillos Working To Make Ends Meet While Keeping Prices Level For Customers

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – At Los Dos Potrillos, there is no shortage of delicious Mexican cuisine. (credit: CBS) “Our menu is gigantic. We have about four menu pages,” said Daniel Ramirez, co-CEO of the family restaurant. Yet supply chain shortages have some Colorado restaurants in a pickle. Plus, the soaring cost of food is impacting many key ingredients. “Chicken, of course, has gone up especially with bird flu,” Ramirez told CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann. “It’s not just inflation, but nature itself. And avocados a couple months ago. We’ve seen it all. We’ve seen [costs] come up, we’ve seen it go down.” CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann interviews Daniel...
COLORADO STATE
1230 ESPN

A Colorado Horror Story: Wolves vs. Cows

A Colorado rancher has been having trouble lately with what he believes to be wolves attacking and killing his cows late at night. Where in Colorado Are These Wolves Attacking Cows?. The Colorado rancher, Don Gittleson, owns a ranch just outside of Walden, Colorado, a small town located in Jackson...
COLORADO STATE
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy