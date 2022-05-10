Rocky's Dilulio shuts down Alleman in Rocktown Showdown; winning streak at eight

Alumni of Alleman High School (of which my husband is one) recently received a letter announcing the establishment of a "Lazarus Fund" to dedicate funds raised toward "developing necessary staffing expenses, daily operational expenses, and the addition of a specialized, incentivized recruiter...to increase enrollment." This paper has published articles exposing serious problems at Alleman. However, as a lifetime practicing Catholic, never in my adult life do I ever recall receiving even the vaguest of financial reports detailing how Alleman spends the funds it has received over the years. Families pay exorbitant tuition and every parish in the vicariate is assessed obscene amounts to support both Alleman and its feeder schools. Not even the pastors of the parishes are provided financial statements. At the first report of Alleman's "scandal" the diocese claimed it would communicate with the parents of current students. I call on the diocese, and Alleman itself, to communicate with everyone in the vicariate if they expect us to support it. The total lack of transparency must stop. It begs the question: What are they hiding? And, if they are hiding something, it must mean there is something to hide. The diocese needs to be open, to stop treating us as children who must blindly obey. Until such time as there is an honest accounting of what's going on we cannot in good conscience provide additional support.

2 DAYS AGO