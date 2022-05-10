Rocky's Dilulio shuts down Alleman in Rocktown Showdown; winning streak at eight

Gerald Allen LunsfordJune 11, 1953-June 11, 1953Gerald Allen Lunsford of Morganton, NC died May 10, 2022. Gary was born on June 11, 1953 in Ottumwa, IA, the son of Darrell and Velda Lunsford. He graduated from Ottumwa high school in 1971. Out of his marriage to Jan (Fisher) Fulkerson came 3 children. He then married Diane St.Clair in 1990 and had 1 child. Gary worked as a dock worker for Roadway for 31 years and retired in 2015. He was a member of Praise Assembly Church.Gary enjoyed building things, reading the bible, spending time with his family, and helping everyone find the perfect car.Gary is survived by his wife, Diane; children, Nikki (Rick) Anderson of Coal Valley IL, Matt Lunsford of Rock Island IL, Eric Lunsford of Tacoma WA, Chad Beam of Chicago IL, and Jessica (Mike) Pardoe of Yelm WA; his siblings Paul (Sally) Lunsford, John (Sue) Lunsford, and Judy Grey; 13 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren.He is proceeded in death by his parents, brothers Rich and Jeff, and his son Nathan.There will be no funeral services, however the family invites you to join them for a celebration of life on Saturday, May 14th from 2-5 pm at the American Legion in Milan IL.
