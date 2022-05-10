ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island, IL

Rocky's Dilulio shuts down Alleman in Rocktown Showdown; winning streak at eight

By JACKSON STONE jstone@qctimes.com
qctoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOr, at least that’s how the Rock Island High School baseball team is referring to its eight-game winning streak. "We have a saying going around that the ‘Rocks are hot’ and we are really riding that," Rock Island senior Zach DeMarlie said. "We are really confident."...

qctoday.com

qctoday.com

Iowa state-qualifying track and field results

Teams -- 1. Pleasant Valley 169.33; 2. North Scott 150; 3. Bettendorf 108.83; 4. Muscatine 91; 5. Davenport West 87; 6. Davenport Central 55.33; 7. Davenport North 41; 8. Burlington 33.5. Discus -- 1. Nolan Recker (Muscatine), 183-4; 2. Zach McMillian (North Scott), 180-0; 3. Brandt Williams (North Scott), 145-1;...
qctoday.com

Quad-Cities neighbors: Obituaries for May 13

Gerald Allen LunsfordJune 11, 1953-June 11, 1953Gerald Allen Lunsford of Morganton, NC died May 10, 2022. Gary was born on June 11, 1953 in Ottumwa, IA, the son of Darrell and Velda Lunsford. He graduated from Ottumwa high school in 1971. Out of his marriage to Jan (Fisher) Fulkerson came 3 children. He then married Diane St.Clair in 1990 and had 1 child. Gary worked as a dock worker for Roadway for 31 years and retired in 2015. He was a member of Praise Assembly Church.Gary enjoyed building things, reading the bible, spending time with his family, and helping everyone find the perfect car.Gary is survived by his wife, Diane; children, Nikki (Rick) Anderson of Coal Valley IL, Matt Lunsford of Rock Island IL, Eric Lunsford of Tacoma WA, Chad Beam of Chicago IL, and Jessica (Mike) Pardoe of Yelm WA; his siblings Paul (Sally) Lunsford, John (Sue) Lunsford, and Judy Grey; 13 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren.He is proceeded in death by his parents, brothers Rich and Jeff, and his son Nathan.There will be no funeral services, however the family invites you to join them for a celebration of life on Saturday, May 14th from 2-5 pm at the American Legion in Milan IL.
qctoday.com

Record high temperatures to recede over the weekend

After three straight days of record-high daytime and nighttime temperatures, the Quad-Cities could see the heat recede by Sunday. Friday’s forecast calls for a high of 88 degrees with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. There is an 80% chance of thunderstorms during the nighttime hours.
qctoday.com

Letter: Alleman needs more financial transparency

Alumni of Alleman High School (of which my husband is one) recently received a letter announcing the establishment of a "Lazarus Fund" to dedicate funds raised toward "developing necessary staffing expenses, daily operational expenses, and the addition of a specialized, incentivized recruiter...to increase enrollment." This paper has published articles exposing serious problems at Alleman. However, as a lifetime practicing Catholic, never in my adult life do I ever recall receiving even the vaguest of financial reports detailing how Alleman spends the funds it has received over the years. Families pay exorbitant tuition and every parish in the vicariate is assessed obscene amounts to support both Alleman and its feeder schools. Not even the pastors of the parishes are provided financial statements. At the first report of Alleman's "scandal" the diocese claimed it would communicate with the parents of current students. I call on the diocese, and Alleman itself, to communicate with everyone in the vicariate if they expect us to support it. The total lack of transparency must stop. It begs the question: What are they hiding? And, if they are hiding something, it must mean there is something to hide. The diocese needs to be open, to stop treating us as children who must blindly obey. Until such time as there is an honest accounting of what's going on we cannot in good conscience provide additional support.

