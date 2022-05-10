'He's showing the world': Former Gonzaga teammates of Brandon Clarke impressed by NBA Playoffs performances

The NBA lost a legendary figure this week in Bob Lanier. He was 73 years old. Lanier, an eight-time All-Star and Hall of Famer, passed away after dealing with an illness. On Wednesday, the great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar released a statement regarding this unfortunate news. Abdul-Jabbar, who had a strong relationship...
FARMINGTON — Piedra Vista High School graduate and current minor league baseball player Chase Silseth was recently announced as Southern League Player of the Month for his efforts with the Rocket City Trash Pandas, based out of Madison, Alabama. Silseth, an 11th-round draft pick in 2021 by the Los...
Comments / 0