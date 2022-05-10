ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXCLUSIVE: Tragic last days of Nick Cave’s troubled son: How Jethro Lazenby was caught stealing beef jerky and meat pies while battling drug addiction and mental demons before shock death …… a world away from his famous father

By Wayne Flower, Melbourne Correspondent
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

The son of legendary Australian performer Nick Cave had been stealing food to survive in the months before his tragic death.

Jethro Lazenby died aged 30, the star musician said on Tuesday - seven years after the star's 15-year-old son Arthur fell to his death from a cliff in the United Kingdom.

Daily Mail Australia can reveal Lazenby was in a terrible downward spiral before his sudden death in Melbourne.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f9tJR_0fYxnA2E00
Jethro Lazenby had been reduced to stealing food from a 7-Eleven store in his tragic last months of life 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0viGRf_0fYxnA2E00
Once a high profile catwalk model, Lazenby descended into Melbourne's gritty drug culture 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b1Odp_0fYxnA2E00
Legendary performer Nick Cave didn't meet Lazenby until the boy was aged about 7

The former catwalk model had only been released from jail on Thursday after being locked-up over a serious assault on his own mother.

Court documents released to Daily Mail Australia provide insight into the utter despair Cave's tormented son had experienced before Victoria Police detectives took him into custody.

On November 1 last year, police arrested Lazenby after he was caught shoplifting from a CBD 7-Eleven.

A desperate Lazenby had stolen a packet of chili beef jerky and a bag a Smith's chips, worth a paltry $12.50.

Later that day he was busted stealing food again, this time helping himself to two meat pies and a Smoothie.

The total of his illicit bounty cost just $11.

Lazenby would be jailed in March amid allegations he bashed his Melbourne-based former model mother Lee-Anne 'Beau' Lazenby after she refused to buy him a pack of smokes.

The brutal attack inside her Collingwood home had left left her bloodied and bruised.

He had already been free on bail when he assaulted his long suffering mum, who had hooked up with Cave in about 1990.

The court heard Lazenby was on bail when his mum found him on her front porch just after midnight on March 7, the Herald Sun reported at the time.

Ms Lazenby made up a bed for him after he convinced her to let him stay the night.

Sources have told Daily Mail Australia Lazenby had struggled with drug addiction for most of his adult life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zu6Ue_0fYxnA2E00
Jethro Lazenby had used his famous surname to score gigs on catwalks across the globe
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40nV5W_0fYxnA2E00
Nick and Suzie Cave at the UK premier of the True History of the Kelly Gang in 2020

The court heard his concerned mum had locked herself in her bedroom that night, but things went bad the following morning when ­Lazenby demanded she go and buy him cigarettes.

'While standing in front of the victim, the accused has then reached forward and grabbed both the victim’s shoulders with his hands,' a police summary read.

'He lunged forward and kneed the victim to the face and nose, causing bleeding and bruising.'

His terrified mum ran to a nearby pub and called police upon him leaving her home.

Lazenby, who had been held within Melbourne's notorious Melbourne Remand Centre, was granted bail on the condition he undergo substance abuse treatment and avoid contact with his mum for two years.

'I do say to you that it’s entirely in your best interests to participate with all support services that I’ve set-up for you,' Magistrate Donna Bakos told him.

'It’s very very important that your path to rehabilitation will be a much more positive one and therefore you will be less of a risk to the community at large and in particular to your mother.'

In a deal with prosecutors, Lazenby pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful assault and breaching court orders.

He was due to front court again to face sentence on June 29, but had a series of other matters listed on the court system at the time of his death.

Lazenby had the world at his feet in the early 2000s when he managed to score some top modelling jobs on the back of his famous father's name.

He opened the Mercedes Australian Fashion Week in Sydney in April 2006 when he was just 15-years of age.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eVjm7_0fYxnA2E00
Lazenby had previously spoken about his tough upbringing on the streets of Collingwood
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rqt0h_0fYxnA2E00
Lazenby had been caught stealing food from a 7-eleven in Melbourne's CBD
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YdQFM_0fYxnA2E00
Lazenby had stolen beef jerky and pies before bashing his mum. Pictured shortly before his death

He had debuted a year earlier in his hometown of Melbourne at at Melbourne Fashion Week.

By 2009 Lazenby had made waves across the ocean in Paris and Milan and appeared destined for greatness.

'The scion of legendary rocker Nick Cave surfaced on the scene last year with an impossible-to-miss look — namely, his half-shaved/half-long-locked coif that mimics it-girl Alice Dellal,' fashion mags wrote about him.

In 2012, Lazenby, then aged 19, spoke of his rough life growing up without a father, whom he only met at age 7.

'I haven't had the easiest life,' he told the Evening Standard then. 'It didn't start off that great, having all this shit with my dad and being in his shadow.'

It was the same year Myer dumped him from its fashion show due to his 'erratic behaviour' at a rehearsal.

In the years that followed, Lazenby dropped off the fashion world's radar as he sank into the grime of Melbourne's grubby drug culture.

On Tuesday, mourners were seen entering the home of his mum's Collingwood home.

Lazenby is expected to be farewelled in a private ceremony over the coming weeks.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14

PatiYo Meza-Ramirez
3d ago

So typical of many other stories of drug users here in Los Angeles who end up homeless & refusing shelter in the pursuit of a drug binge.There is only so much family, friends, social services, medical staff & the courts can do. At some point we must recognize drug-users are attempting suicide every single time they use drugs.He might have had a rough life, (tbh, I don't know anyone who doesn't have something in their childhood to complain about, drug addict or not)—but he had many more opportunities to lead a comfortable life than most struggling people I know around me. I'm good with the fact that he is not suffering from addiction anymore. The high is good at first, but it is the kiss of death one way or another.

