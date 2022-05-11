ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

I flew 15 hours in business class, and I don't think I could ever do a long flight in economy again

By Rachel Dube
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DpxV2_0fYxdG7K00
Now that I flew business class for a long flight

Rachel Dube

  • I spent 15 hours flying from New York City to Dubai on Swiss Air's business class.
  • My $2,600 ticket was worth the price for the legroom, comfy seats, and other perks .
  • I don't think I can go back to flying economy for long-haul trips.
This winter, I decided to escape the frigid New York temperatures to bask in the Dubai sun.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BgIH3_0fYxdG7K00
I had two suitcases with me for my trip.

Rachel Dube

I was a bit worried about spending 15 hours flying, so I took the plunge and booked myself a business-class ticket for $2,600 on Swiss Air. For context, an economy ticket for the same one-way flight typically costs around $650.

My total flying time from New York City to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, was just over 15 hours with a brief layover in Zurich, Switzerland, to break up the time spent flying.

Here's what it was like flying business class on the long journey:

I quickly checked in at JFK and headed to the Swiss Lounge.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yeDbv_0fYxdG7K00
I was shocked how empty the lounge was.

Rachel Dube

John F. Kennedy International Airport was emptier than I thought it would be.

Even though I was missing some paperwork, I was able to check in at the Swiss Air desk, breeze through security , and head to the Swiss Lounge in about 30 minutes.

I scanned my ticket to enter and the attendants kept me posted when the flight began boarding.

Access to lounges like these was a fabulous perk of flying business class . They have comfy places to sit, food, chargers, and showers.

After the time spent unwinding before the flight, boarding the airplane felt like a breeze.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30PbiJ_0fYxdG7K00
My business-class seat for flight one.

Rachel Dube

Business class was in the first group to board, and it was nice to head directly onto the flight without waiting in line or for my number to be called.

Upon boarding, flight attendants took my coat and hung it up. I also got sparkling wine.

The seats were spacious and arranged in rows of four or five.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H6bz5_0fYxdG7K00
There was plenty of room to stretch out in each seat.

Rachel Dube

There were either one or two seats by the window on the right, two seats in the middle of the aircraft, and one or two seats by the window on the left.

The flight was practically empty, so there was even more room than normal.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HP3xk_0fYxdG7K00
Many business class seats on the flight were empty.

Rachel Dube

The flight attendant mentioned to us that the business class was around 15% to 20% capacity and relatively empty.

It made the service even better for those of us who opted to fly business class and gave us the ability to move to any seat we wanted .

When I got to my seat, there was a pillow, blanket, and headphones waiting for me.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KBy4n_0fYxdG7K00
The pillow, blanket, and headphones are left on the business-class seats.

Rachel Dube

The business-class seats each had a plush pillow and blanket to make the overnight flight as comfy as possible.

I left New York at around 9 p.m. and wanted to sleep on the plane so these items were key.

I also received an amenity kit filled with in-flight essentials like socks, toiletries, and an eye mask.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18pe3a_0fYxdG7K00
I ended up using some of these items on the journey.

Rachel Dube

There was also a fancy Victorinox amenity kit at my seat. It included a toothbrush, toothpaste, a light-blocking eye mask, earplugs, and a pair of socks.

My favorite part of flying business class was that we had the ability to move the seat into a multitude of positions, including a lie-flat bed.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RICIr_0fYxdG7K00
It made the seat incredibly comfortable.

Rachel Dube

Since it would be morning when I landed in Zurich (and nighttime in New York), I wanted to get my body adjusted to the time in order to avoid jet lag .

My plan was to have dinner and then head to sleep.



The seat also had plenty of legroom and storage for all of my belongings.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49v3D3_0fYxdG7K00
There was plenty of room to stretch my legs.

Rachel Dube

I wasn't worried at all about where I'd put my carry-on and purse.

There was a compartment underneath the screen, one in front of me, one for my shoes, and plenty overhead.

There was also a large oversized screen that you could watch movies or TV on.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2plzpe_0fYxdG7K00
The screen in front of me was relatively large.

Rachel Dube

You could also use it to track the flight or listen to music. I didn't use it much.

The flight had a selection of options for dinner and you ordered breakfast when you first got onto the flight.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cOdsW_0fYxdG7K00
It tasted better than I expected.

Rachel Dube

After take-off, I ordered dinner before I fell asleep.

I chose the salmon, which was delicious, and some vegetables. The quality of the meal was a pleasant surprise since plane food is typically not the greatest.

It didn't taste like it was packaged and the flight attendants made my tray into a gourmet table, complete with a tablecloth and silverware.

After dinner, I headed to the bathroom, which was almost double the size of the one in economy.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aZYBO_0fYxdG7K00
The bathroom felt spacious.

Rachel Dube

It had a huge mirror and plenty of space inside.

You could also put a cover over the toilet if you wanted to sit down and do your makeup or skin care. The bathroom was also super clean.

Eventually, my dad and I converted our seats to lie-flat beds.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CVbLV_0fYxdG7K00
My dad, who is over 6 feet tall, sleeping on the seat converted into a bed.

Rachel Dube

Thankfully, because the seat was controlled by me, there was no need to ask anyone to help me to move it. I was easily able to adjust the way it was positioned.

Overall, this was the best I've ever slept on a flight . I was slightly woken by some turbulence, but I slept for the bulk of the flight.

The makeshift bed was much more comfortable than I thought it would be. Plus I got extra pillows and blankets because the business class was so empty.

The seats also extended further than I was expecting. I'm only 5-foot-3, but my 6-foot-1 dad was also very comfortable in the lie-flat seats. He was able to comfortably stretch out his legs.

The next thing I knew, I was waking for breakfast about an hour before landing.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10rYy7_0fYxdG7K00
The pastries on the flight were great.

Rachel Dube

I have pretty severe allergies so I'm always playing it safe with food on flights.

The pastries I chose were all warm and quite filling. I was worried about getting jet lag, so I opted to go for smaller meals throughout the day to avoid getting sick.

Landing was the best feeling in the world — until I realized I had to do a flight just like this again.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qqlSG_0fYxdG7K00
Landing in Switzerland was a relief.

Rachel Dube

I've flown for eight to 12 hours before, but those were direct flights.

Since I had a stopover in between, there was a sense of dread over having to repeat the flight experience a second time.

Being in business class certainly made the trek easier, but the flight is still extremely long. Sitting for this many hours was quite difficult.

To help pass the time on our two-hour layover in Zurich, we headed to the Swiss Air lounge.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wwPdb_0fYxdG7K00
The lounge had an outdoor space.

Rachel Dube

It had a massive food buffet, showers, and plenty of places to lounge inside.

The lounge also had a gorgeous outdoor space. It was great for passing the time and it was close to the gates, which made it easy to quickly board when it was time.

Then it was time for the next and final flight from Zurich to Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Byfd1_0fYxdG7K00
The aircraft for the flight headed to Dubai.

Rachel Dube

The flight was set to depart around 1 p.m. in Zurich time and land at 10 p.m. in UAE time.

The plane was arranged the same as the similar flight in configuration and included lunch and snacks anytime aboard the flight.

Since this aircraft was newer, the business-class seats were nicer than the ones on the previous flight.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YMt37_0fYxdG7K00
The seats on this flight were a lot nicer.

Rachel Dube

The seat was also next to a window and came with a pillow, blanket, and Victorinox amenity kit (same as the previous flight but in a different case).

It also had an outlet port, reading light, and the ability to move into different lounging positions.

The seats looked nicer, but I had a little bit less legroom and fewer storage options than the first flight had.

I had almost double the space on the first flight. I still had a compartment for my shoes and a small place next to the seat for personal items.

Before we departed, drinks were passed around and I was handed the in-flight menu so I could select my lunch.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AX1Ir_0fYxdG7K00
The menu for lunch on the second flight.

Rachel Dube

I opted not to eat a meal on this flight and stuck to my own personal snacks since I had just eaten in the lounge.

The menu looked lovely, though, and included many Swiss-themed meals.

The bathroom was a lot smaller than the one on the flight before but was still nice.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jGl6c_0fYxdG7K00
The bathroom on the second leg of the journey was smaller.

Rachel Dube

It had the same full-length mirror and lighting around it but had much less space overall. It felt about half the size of the bathroom on the previous flight.

I spent the bulk of the flight watching TV —  there was a great movie selection and the screen was a decent size.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UGtZr_0fYxdG7K00
The screen was practically the same as the previous flight.

Rachel Dube

There were old classics and some new, popular movies to choose from. In addition, I had the ability to watch the flight journey, listen to music, or watch TV shows.

I stayed awake to avoid jet lag.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AqABU_0fYxdG7K00
The seat in the lounge position.

Rachel Dube

To get comfortable , I pressed the lounge button, which stuck out the leg extension and slightly elevated the back. It was perfect for watching TV.

This flight went by quicker than I expected and I'm certain it had everything to do with being in business class.

Another cool business-class feature was my ability to fast-track custom lines at passport control.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Gk9u_0fYxdG7K00
On this flight, business-class passengers were given a special card to go to a fast-track customs lane.

Rachel Dube

Waiting in line at customs after a long flight is generally not fun, but this card made the process move quickly. It was a business-class feature that I never experienced or knew existed.

Little touches like this were definitely appreciated.

Finally, we landed at our final destination: Dubai.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02uFmE_0fYxdG7K00
I'm glad I splurged on business class because it made a real difference in flying.

Rachel Dube

After this, I don't think I'll ever be able to do long-haul flights in economy again.

As someone who has a back injury, it made a huge difference in flying because I was more comfortable. Being able to stretch out and sleep also helped me avoid jet lag, which helped make my trip better overall.

At the end of the day, I'm glad I splurged on business class. It made the entire experience of flying 15 hours so much better than I could have imagined.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

What to Do If Your Flight Is Canceled or Delayed

The good news is people are flying again. The bad news is people are flying again -- and airlines can barely handle the skyrocketing surge in business. In February, the 23 major US airlines carried approximately 54.5 million passengers. That's a boost of 106% over the same time last year, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Flight Attendants#Swiss Air#The Swiss Lounge
The Independent

Qantas flight attendants forced to make ‘blanket forts’ among passengers to sleep

Qantas cabin crew say they are being forced to construct “blanket forts” at the back of plane cabins in order to get some sleep on some aircraft.The airline’s A330 planes are not equipped with the usual staff rest compartments for long-haul flights, meaning crew routinely have to curl up on rows of passenger seats - with some questioning the safety of the arrangement.Anonymous Qantas employees shared pictures of airline blankets draped over seats at the back of the cabin with Australia’s9News, with one saying of their employer: “I feel like they hate us, I feel that they don’t understand...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Passengers slam US airlines for encouraging mask-free passengers and ‘rewarding’ them with champagne

Passengers on some US airlines have slammed staff’s management of the end of the country’s mask mandate, with some saying crew encouraged customers to go mask-free with champagne and inflight celebrations.“Hi @Delta. Your flight attendants greeting us ‘Would you like champagne? Let’s celebrate no more masks’ is not what I paid for,” tweeted irate customer Ify Ike.“It’s not only childish but also creates an uncomfortable, and potentially hostile environment for those of us still masked. Covid is also not seasonal.”Hi @delta. Your flight attendants greeting us “would you like champagne? Let’s celebrate no more masks” is not what I paid...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TravelNoire

Spirit Airlines Flight Attendants Rally At Philadelphia International Airport, Demand Airline Quits Leaving Them Stranded

Spirit Airlines flight attendants rally at Philadelphia airline, demanding that the airline quits leaving them stranded. Flight attendants at Friday’s rally say they want Spirit Airlines to get its operations in order. Namely, they want Spirit to stop leaving passengers and flight attendants without flights. “We had to cancel...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
buckinghamshirelive.com

10 items you are not allowed to take with you aboard a plane

Your holiday plans could hit the skids if you plan to board a plane unwittingly carrying a banned item. Security will likely pick up on goods which are not allowed and they could be confiscated, so the experts at StressFreeCarRental.com say it is worth taking extra time before packing and traveling to the airport to familiarise yourself with what you can take with you.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Dubai
Country
Switzerland
The Independent

Ryanair denies boarding to 15-year-old whose passport is valid for Spain flight

The Schoneville family from Motherwell made a very early start for their holiday flight to Tenerife on Monday morning, 2 May.Parents Lisa and Neil, Zak aged 15 and his sister Lily, 13, arrived at Glasgow Prestwick airport at 4am ahead of the 6.10am departure of flight FR653.They were first in the queue for Ryanair. But within minutes they were told they would not be flying.The airline claimed Zak’s passport had expired – even though it has five months to run.The travel document was issued in March 2017 and has an expiry date of 31 October 2022. It meets the...
WORLD
Thrillist

This Airline Has $99 Flights to Paris, Iceland & Dublin Right Now

Now that Play, a budget airline connecting the US with Europe, has finally started flights out of the US, there are sales galore. Last week, it offered 25% off flights to a handful of destinations in Europe. Now, it’s celebrating its inaugural flight out of Boston with another discount to a quartet of European destinations.
TRAVEL
Travel + Leisure

Delta Air Lines' Flight Attendants Will Soon Get Paid From the Moment You Start Boarding — Why That's a Big Deal

Delta Air Lines will begin paying flight attendants during the boarding process in the coming months, a move that adds valuable billable time for each crew member. In a letter to employees that was shared with Travel + Leisure, Delta said it will start paying flight attendants for the time spent boarding all planes and will be based on the length of the scheduled boarding time. The new policy will go into effect on June 2.
ECONOMY
Upworthy

A study reveals the cheapest time to buy airfare

Everyone seems to have a theory on the best time to purchase airfare to save the most money. Some say it's right before take-off. Others will swear that prices are lowest six months before the flight. Well, now we have the truth. A scientific study was conducted by Expedia and the Airlines Reporting Commission that found the best times to buy flight tickets to get the best deal possible.
LIFESTYLE
Thrillist

JetBlue Offered $10,000 to Customers to Take a Later Flight, and No One Would

Editor's Note:We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
LIFESTYLE
Insider

Insider

397K+
Followers
27K+
Post
190M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy