Abortion & Kevin Samuels

By Community Marketing
 3 days ago

Join us as we discuss what’s going on...

BBC

Priest who had two abortions says women need choice

A priest who had two abortions said it was "deeply wrong" that it could become illegal in parts of the United States. The Reverend Lizzi Green, 37, had an abortion four years ago in Cambridge due to medical reasons. The mother-of-two also had a termination when she was younger after...
RELIGION
CBS Philly

‘We’re Furious, We’re Stunned’: Pennsylvania Doctors Especially Concerned About Women’s Health If Roe V. Wade Is Overturned

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Abortions are more heavily restricted in Pennsylvania than in New Jersey and Delaware. Doctors and leading medical groups are concerned about access being limited even further. Local Leaders Respond After Report Of Draft Opinion Suggests Supreme Court May Overturn Roe V. Wade The ability to safely end a pregnancy has been a health care option for nearly 50 years. But if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, that option might depend on where you live. Many doctors believe that could be dangerous for women. The sign at Planned Parenthood Center City says “no judgment, just care.” It’s business as usual...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Teen Vogue

My Mom Was an Abortion Provider in Oklahoma and Now I'm Scared For Her Freedom

In this op-ed, Sylvie Richards describes the new fear she feels for her mom, an abortion provider, as more and more states pass abortion restrictions. On a cloudy morning in the Bay Area last Wednesday, I tuned into NPR as I drove to school. I was cruising down the highway when the reporter began to describe a new law in Oklahoma. Instantly, my heart clenched. On Tuesday, April 5, Oklahoma’s legislature passed a law like the Texas abortion ban that targets providers, but takes it farther by criminalizing the performance of any abortion in the state, aside from those that save the life of the pregnant person. On April 12, Governor Kevin Stitt signed it into law. When it goes into effect, anyone “convicted of performing or attempting to perform an abortion” in Oklahoma could face up to 10 years in prison or a fine of $100,000.
OKLAHOMA STATE
WUSA9

Yes, women's clinics are getting more questions about abortions

WASHINGTON — Women’s clinics in the DMV say they are getting more inquiries about abortions ever since a draft decision leaked that suggested the Supreme Court was ready to overturn Roe v. Wade. Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington provided WUSA9 with digital data from Planned Parenthood Federation of...
WASHINGTON, DC
SheKnows

How to Talk to Your Kids About Abortion Rights

Click here to read the full article. In 1973, the U.S. Supreme Court established that women in the United States had a legal right to abortion, prohibiting individual states from passing laws that would restrict abortion during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy. According to leaked documents from within the courts, the landmark decision is set to be overturned, prompting anger and terror over what this means for women’s rights around the country. Unsurprisingly, a lot of parents (us included) are not only struggling with our own emotions about this news, but also with how to explain the long-reaching implications of...
KIDS
Tennessee Lookout

Editor’s column: Normalize abortion conversations

Like many women across the U.S., I’ve been reeling from the news that broke last week about the U.S. Supreme Court’s draft decision that would reverse Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1971 ruling that legalized abortion at the federal level.  As soon as I tweeted, “Looks like the Supreme Court has given me my next […] The post Editor’s column: Normalize abortion conversations appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NASHVILLE, TN

