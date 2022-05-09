ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

Mother and son set to graduate together from SUNY Oswego

SUNY Oswego
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnnie Hekker Weiss, a successful media executive who worked for years at Fox on shows like the "Teen Choice Awards" and "American Idol," set her sights on a new goal -- to be a college professor. Her son, Ryan Weiss, a public relations major and a star athlete on SUNY Oswego’s...

www.oswego.edu

Comments / 0

Related
iheartoswego.com

Mary JoAnne Maniccia – May 11, 2022

Mary JoAnne Maniccia, 84, a resident of West Mohawk Street in Oswego, passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, at her home. JoAnne was born in Oswego, the daughter of the late Joseph and Catherine (Dixon) Clark. She was a life resident. She was the wife of the late Joseph A....
OSWEGO, NY
iheartoswego.com

James K. Phillips – May 8, 2022

On May 8, 2022, James K Phillips of Oswego passed away at home following a long illness, surrounded by his loving family. Jim was born in Buffalo on May 22, 1949, to Erwin and Beverly (Lanzell) Phillips. He graduated from Salmon River Central School in Fort Covington, NY, in 1967, lettering in three sports.
OSWEGO, NY
informnny.com

Student airlifted after cafeteria fight at Watertown High School

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A high school fight sent a teenager to the hospital in Syracuse last week. According to Watertown City Police Detective Leuitenant Joseph Donoghue, this occurred at Watertown High School on Thursday, May 5. Lt. Donoghue confirmed that the incident was between two female students under...
WATERTOWN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oswego, NY
Oswego, NY
Education
Oswego, NY
Society
Eagle Newspapers

Meet the Liverpool Board of Education candidates

LIVERPOOL — There are seven candidates running for three 4-year terms and one 1-year term on the Liverpool Board of Education. The Star-Review did not receive responses from Nicholas Blaney, Alicia Letta or Jason Sobotka. Erika Adigun. Biographical details. My name is Erika Adigun. I have lived in the...
LIVERPOOL, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

A look inside Utica's downtown hospital as construction continues

A new downtown Utica hospital is taking shape with more than half the project complete, according to health system leaders. “We started this project as a thought in 2014. Started the design process and earnest in 2018. So coming here today and seeing some of the rooms taking shape, doors going on, fixtures on the wall, it’s really kind of exciting because it’s taken so long. Before I know it, we’ll be cutting the ribbon and start treating patients here at the Wynn Hospital," said Bob Scholefield, an executive for Mohawk Valley Health System.
UTICA, NY
iheartoswego.com

Robert I. Clark – May 7, 2022

Robert I. Clark, 79, of Oswego, passed on May 7, 2022. Born in Oswego, he was the son of the late Edward and Hazel (Pecor) Clark. Bob was a proud Marine having served two tours in Vietnam and a tour in Okinawa. He was previously employed at the Oswego County Transfer Station and was a member of the Teamsters Union.
OSWEGO, NY
NewsChannel 36

Ithaca Man Spreads Kindness

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- "Be kind” is a simplistic, positive phrase that can be spotted anywhere in the area, especially Tompkins County, if you look hard enough. Ithaca resident Darrell Harrington is known as “Mr. Kindness” to many. He talked about why he wanted to spread kindness from local to national heights.
ITHACA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suny Oswego#Mother And Son#Grad School#School Of Communications#Blackboard
localsyr.com

Hospital staff working to ensure nurses have what they need

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Nurses at St. Joseph’s Health Hospital, often start their day with a group meeting. “We have a huddle system where our frontline unit leadership will meet with their staff right before the shift starts,” said Amanda Slifka, the Director of Orthopedic and Oncology Services at St. Joseph’s Health Hospital. “Any barriers or concerns those staffs have, managers will then escalate up to the directors.”
SYRACUSE, NY
Big Frog 104

Identity Unknown: Fishermen Find Body Washed Up on New York Shoreline

New York State Police are investigating whose body was found washed up on a shoreline in a bay area adjacent to Lake Ontario. The grisly discovery was made by fishermen who reported finding the body on Thursday afternoon on the shoreline of Blind Sodus Bay in the town of Wolcott. The small town of approximately 4,500 residents is located in the northeastern corner of Wayne County, approximately 90-minutes from the Utica-area.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cortlandvoice.com

County Agency on Aging announces opening date for Age Well Center

The Cortland County Area Agency on Aging plans to open the doors to its Age Well Center at Crescent Commons on June 1, according to agency director Elizabeth Haskins. Haskins announced the new date at Tuesday’s County Health and Human Services Committee meeting. The center, located at 165 S....
CORTLAND, NY
wwnytv.com

Longtime friends and colleagues re-create 34-year-old photo

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s an outfit that survives the test of time. The jumpsuit that our Diane Rutherford wore to work Friday is one she wore about 34 years ago. Back in the late 1980s, she posed for a photo with longtime friend and colleague Mel Busler.
WATERTOWN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Syracuse.com

Walt Shepperd, well-known Syracuse media personality, dies

Walt Shepperd, well-known in Syracuse as a long-time writer for the Syracuse New Times and leader of The Media Unit, has died, his family said. Media Unit alumni announced his death in their Facebook group, with his daughter’s permission. The group said he died of complications from a stroke with his daughter by his side.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Food Truck Battle, rubber duck race, roller derby: 11 things to do in CNY this weekend

Anyone else itching to throw on some sandals and fire up the barbeque? Upstate has got all of your grilling and outdoor adventuring needs covered this weekend. First up, this year’s food truck battle with dozens of cuisines to sample, from seafood to salt potatoes. More outside: African drum and dance workshops for the next seven weeks in parks around Syracuse, a rubber duck race in Trumansburg, Big Truck Day for the kids, a history of Green Lakes State Park and so, so many yard sales. If you’d rather indulge in the arts, head to Ithaca for a concert with acoustic guitarist Martin Sexton or the theater production “Delia Divided,” a play about mental health and incarceration. Dave Koechner (Todd Packer from “The Office”) will bring the laughs to Syracuse on Friday and Saturday, and roller derby is back!
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Oakwood Cemetery tours begin this month and continue all summer long

The historic Oakwood Cemetery Preservation Association is gearing up for an all new walking tour season starting May 15th. President Rick Naylor says there’s a lot of hidden history to hear about on the tour too. The cemetery that was established in 1859, is known to hold some of...
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy