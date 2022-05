A multi-county high speed chase on I-69 and the arrest of the driver led to injuries to an Indiana State Trooper. Around 4:50 p.m. Wednesday, Trooper Caleb Garvin observed a white Lexus traveling northbound at a high rate of speed around mile marker 97 in Greene County. Trooper Garvin’s radar clocked the car at 103 mph. The driver identified as 48 year old Brian Anthony Hauke of Pendelton, Indiana failed to stop when Trooper Garvin activated his lights and continued driving north into Monroe County at a high rate of speed. Hauke exited I-69 onto SR 37 where he crashed onto the shoulder and came to stop. Hauke then exited his car and attempted to run from the officer. Trooper Garvin was able to run down Hauke and detain him. The struggle resulted in Trooper Garvin sustaining a shoulder injury, but he was able to detain Hauke until other officers arrived at the scene. Hauke was found to be driving on a suspended license and having outstanding warrants from Hamilton, Hancock, and Marion Counties. He also admitted to consuming controlled substances for several days prior to his arrest. Hauke and Trooper Garvin were both transported to area hospitals.

GREENE COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO