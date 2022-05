CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department police officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty during a ceremony Friday. Friday's ceremony marked the end of National Police Week, which pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others. In Charlotte, the Police Memorial serves as a timeless reminder of fallen law enforcement officers.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 22 HOURS AGO