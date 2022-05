MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As rents soar and affordable housing becomes non-existent, thousands of people are struggling to keep a roof over their heads. But there was step in the right direction in Miami-Dade County on Wednesday as Mayor Daniella Levine Cava signed the very first Tenant Bill of Rights into action. She also announced the opening of the Office of Housing Advocacy. The bill offers protection to people served eviction notices, those who are dealing with massive rent hikes or landlords who can’t afford renovations and repairs. “They are really driving us out,” says Keisha Guyton, a renter in Miami-Dade County. “It’s heartbreaking not...

