Four games into the season, it didn't seem likely that this would be a season for the ages in Cincinnati, for all the wrong reasons. Top prospect Hunter Greene -- the 22-year-old right-hander with a 100 mph fastball -- made his Reds debut and over five exhilarating innings he flashed triple digits on an incredible 20 pitches against the Atlanta Braves, plus another 16 fastballs that rounded up to 100. He struck out two batters in each of the first three innings, five of those on swinging strikes, including three on fastballs. While he tired in the fifth inning, serving up two home runs, Greene finished with seven strikeouts and picked up the win in Cincinnati's 6-3 victory.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO