Tecumseh Lady Arrows Softball finishes the season with a win over the Urbana Hill climbers, 16 to 5. For the Arrows Ava Moore was 4 for 5, 4 runs scored, 5 RBI’s, 2 doubles, 1 Homerun. Hannah Strouse went 3 for 4, 3 runs scored, 2 RBI’s, walk. Autumn Franks was 3 for 4, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI’s, 1 hit by pitch. Amerie Matthews went 3 for 5, 3 runs scored, 1 RBI. Kenedi Hays had 2 hits including a walk off grandslam Homerun in the bottom of the 6th inning and 6 RBI’s.

URBANA, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO