Belhaven gets top seed for NCAA softball tournament

Jackson police say they are putting more boots on the ground this weekend in the wake of several deadly weekend shootings in the city. "Due to the violent crime over the last past weekend, we will increase units throughout our city of Jackson ... not just downtown." said deputy chief of patrol operation Tiny Harris. "We will have our special operations unit which consists of our traffic unit, direct actions response team and DUI unit."

JACKSON, MS ・ 12 HOURS AGO