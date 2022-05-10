Belhaven gets top seed for NCAA softball tournament

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Mississippi State softball team needed extra innings but they got it down in the first round of the SEC Tournament. The Bulldogs defeated 6 seed LSU 7-4 in 9 innings. The 11 seeded Bulldogs advance to the SEC quarterfinals for the first time since 2018.
The 2022 Special Olympic Games are set to be in Orlando in less than two months, and Mississippi athletes are making their final preparations. As athletes prepare to compete for the upcoming Mississippi games, first responders held the annual law enforcement torch run Wednesday. First responders from across the state...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It looks like the Kentucky Derby's stunning winner won't be going for the Triple Crown. Rich Strike, the long shot who won the Derby last weekend, is bypassing the Preakness on May 21. Statement from Rick Dawson, owner of Rich Strike:. "Our original plan for Rich...
BRANDON, Miss. — Chris Stapleton and special guests Elle King and Madeline Edwards will perform this summer at the Brandon Amphitheater. Stapleton is bringing his "All American Road Show" to Brandon on Saturday, July 16. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. May 20. Stapleton has received eight Grammy...
CANTON, Miss. — Vendors come from all over the U.S. to sell their wares during the Canton Flea Market. Thousands of shoppers are expected to buy arts and crafts, clothing, jewelry, decorations and food Thursday during the event at the Canton Square. "It's a national show. We have vendors...
JACKSON, Miss. — It has been 16 days sincethe FAA sent a letter to the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority about Richard's Disposal parking trucks at Hawkins Field. The garbage trucks were still parked outside of the airfield Thursday. The Federal Aviation Administration said in the letter that the New Orleans-based company parking at Hawkins Field is not "compatible with safe airport operations."
JACKSON, Miss. — This year's Fourth of July celebration in Jackson is in limbo and may not happen at all. Jackson City Council members believe the $25,000 for the Independence Day and Juneteenth fireworks could be put to use for better upkeep of more than 50 parks. "Fireworks has...
RIDGELAND, Miss. — John Neal is retiring as Ridgeland's police chief. Neal spent more than 33 years in service to the Ridgeland Police Department. He recently told Mayor Gene McGee and the Board of Aldermen that his retirement is effective June 30. "Everything I've done in my career here...
JACKSON, Miss. — A store clerk is facing charges after police say he shot a customer after an argument. The incident happened Thursday night at a Texaco on Northside Drive. Police said after the argument, the clerk came behind the customer and shot him multiple times. The victim is...
JACKSON, Miss. — A man has been convicted in the shooting death of a Jackson rapper. Lonnie Taylor, known as Lil' Lonnie, was shot and killed in April 2018 while sitting inside his SUV. The vehicle crashed into a home on Montebello Drive. After a four-day trial, a jury...
JACKSON, Miss. — A 14-year-old boy is charged with murder in connection with a weekend shooting. Ernest Walters, 21, was shot multiple times Sunday in the 800 block of Lindbergh Drive, according to officials with the Jackson Police Department. Walters was taken to a local hospital and succumbed to his injuries.
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. — A portion of Interstate 20 is blocked to traffic in Rankin County. State transportation officials said a wreck involving a tractor-trailer resulted in a fuel spill and fire, and forced the shutdown of I-20 westbound before State Route 43 -- between Pelahatchie and Morton. Traffic...
JACKSON, Miss. — A joint law enforcement operation resulted in a big drug bust in South Jackson. The Hinds County Sheriff's Department, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and Homeland Security went May 5 to a location on Interstate 55 near Elton Road. A Hinds County K9 gave a "positive odor response" to a container, which resulted in a search warrant.
Jackson police say they are putting more boots on the ground this weekend in the wake of several deadly weekend shootings in the city. "Due to the violent crime over the last past weekend, we will increase units throughout our city of Jackson ... not just downtown." said deputy chief of patrol operation Tiny Harris. "We will have our special operations unit which consists of our traffic unit, direct actions response team and DUI unit."
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The passenger who jumped in to fly andland a plane Tuesday at Palm Beach International Airport after the pilot collapsed has now been identified. Darren Harrison is a 38-year-old man who lives in Lakeland, Florida, runs a flooring and design shop with his dad and has apparently never flown a plane before his amazing feat.
RENOVA, Miss. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has canceled a Silver Alert issued for 82-year-old Pearly Mae Neal of Renova, in Bolivar County. She was found Friday and is safe, authorities said.
State Sen. Kevin Blackwell has a message for the person that stole his white GMC Sierra from the parking lot behind Walker's Drive-in in Fondren. He says he noticed his vehicle was missing after leaving the restaurant. He then went back inside to watch the surveillance video of the thief breaking into the truck, starting it and pulling off, all within seconds.
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes held a town hall meeting with law enforcement leaders and parents to address a growing wave of teen violence. Stokes was joined Wednesday night by Jackson police Chief James Davis and Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones for the meeting at Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church.
