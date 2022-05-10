ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Belhaven gets top seed for NCAA softball tournament

By Joe Cook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Miss. — The Belhaven Blazers are bringing their ASC conference...

WAPT

MSU softball in the SEC quarterfinals for the first time in 4 years

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Mississippi State softball team needed extra innings but they got it down in the first round of the SEC Tournament. The Bulldogs defeated 6 seed LSU 7-4 in 9 innings. The 11 seeded Bulldogs advance to the SEC quarterfinals for the first time since 2018.
WAPT

Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike won't run in the Preakness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It looks like the Kentucky Derby's stunning winner won't be going for the Triple Crown. Rich Strike, the long shot who won the Derby last weekend, is bypassing the Preakness on May 21. Statement from Rick Dawson, owner of Rich Strike:. "Our original plan for Rich...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WAPT

Chris Stapleton's 'All American Road Show' coming to Brandon

BRANDON, Miss. — Chris Stapleton and special guests Elle King and Madeline Edwards will perform this summer at the Brandon Amphitheater. Stapleton is bringing his "All American Road Show" to Brandon on Saturday, July 16. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. May 20. Stapleton has received eight Grammy...
BRANDON, MS
WAPT

Canton Flea Market draws big crowds

CANTON, Miss. — Vendors come from all over the U.S. to sell their wares during the Canton Flea Market. Thousands of shoppers are expected to buy arts and crafts, clothing, jewelry, decorations and food Thursday during the event at the Canton Square. "It's a national show. We have vendors...
CANTON, MS
WAPT

2 weeks after FAA letter, Richard's Disposal trucks still parked at Hawkins Field

JACKSON, Miss. — It has been 16 days sincethe FAA sent a letter to the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority about Richard's Disposal parking trucks at Hawkins Field. The garbage trucks were still parked outside of the airfield Thursday. The Federal Aviation Administration said in the letter that the New Orleans-based company parking at Hawkins Field is not "compatible with safe airport operations."
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Fireworks in limbo for Jackson Fourth of July celebration

JACKSON, Miss. — This year's Fourth of July celebration in Jackson is in limbo and may not happen at all. Jackson City Council members believe the $25,000 for the Independence Day and Juneteenth fireworks could be put to use for better upkeep of more than 50 parks. "Fireworks has...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

John Neal retiring as Ridgeland police chief

RIDGELAND, Miss. — John Neal is retiring as Ridgeland's police chief. Neal spent more than 33 years in service to the Ridgeland Police Department. He recently told Mayor Gene McGee and the Board of Aldermen that his retirement is effective June 30. "Everything I've done in my career here...
RIDGELAND, MS
WAPT

Store clerk accused of shooting customer, Jackson police say

JACKSON, Miss. — A store clerk is facing charges after police say he shot a customer after an argument. The incident happened Thursday night at a Texaco on Northside Drive. Police said after the argument, the clerk came behind the customer and shot him multiple times. The victim is...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

14-year-old charged with murder

JACKSON, Miss. — A 14-year-old boy is charged with murder in connection with a weekend shooting. Ernest Walters, 21, was shot multiple times Sunday in the 800 block of Lindbergh Drive, according to officials with the Jackson Police Department. Walters was taken to a local hospital and succumbed to his injuries.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Truck crash, fire blocks I-20 westbound in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. — A portion of Interstate 20 is blocked to traffic in Rankin County. State transportation officials said a wreck involving a tractor-trailer resulted in a fuel spill and fire, and forced the shutdown of I-20 westbound before State Route 43 -- between Pelahatchie and Morton. Traffic...
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Drug bust in South Jackson nets $600K in Oxycodone pills, sheriff says

JACKSON, Miss. — A joint law enforcement operation resulted in a big drug bust in South Jackson. The Hinds County Sheriff's Department, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and Homeland Security went May 5 to a location on Interstate 55 near Elton Road. A Hinds County K9 gave a "positive odor response" to a container, which resulted in a search warrant.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Jackson police increasing weekend patrols in wake of recent violence

Jackson police say they are putting more boots on the ground this weekend in the wake of several deadly weekend shootings in the city. "Due to the violent crime over the last past weekend, we will increase units throughout our city of Jackson ... not just downtown." said deputy chief of patrol operation Tiny Harris. "We will have our special operations unit which consists of our traffic unit, direct actions response team and DUI unit."
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Senator on truck thief: 'Why can't they apply it to being a legal car mechanic?'

State Sen. Kevin Blackwell has a message for the person that stole his white GMC Sierra from the parking lot behind Walker's Drive-in in Fondren. He says he noticed his vehicle was missing after leaving the restaurant. He then went back inside to watch the surveillance video of the thief breaking into the truck, starting it and pulling off, all within seconds.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

'Jail or death': Town hall meeting addresses rising crime in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes held a town hall meeting with law enforcement leaders and parents to address a growing wave of teen violence. Stokes was joined Wednesday night by Jackson police Chief James Davis and Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones for the meeting at Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

