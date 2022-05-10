Sunny and warm temps for New York City workweek, tracking rain for weekend

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says Wednesday will have highs in the low 70s and some wind.

Humidity increases Thursday into the weekend with showers and thunderstorms possible Saturday afternoon.

Overnight: Mostly clear, breezy and chilly. Lows near 49.

Wednesday: Sunny with a few clouds, less breezy and warm. Highs near 71. Lows near 56.

Thursday: Beautiful sunshine, pleasant. Highs near 73. Lows near 59.

Friday: Partly sunny and nice. Highs near 75. Lows near 61.

This Weekend: Above average temps, partly sunny, chance of showers/storms. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the 60s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, chance for showers/ storms. Highs near 74. Lows near 59.