The Phoenix Suns will take on the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a Suns-Mavericks prediction and pick. The Mavericks will face elimination for the first time in this game. Dallas won Games 3 and 4 to even up the series at two games apiece, but the Suns scored a dominant Game 5 victory. Phoenix won by a score of 110-80 to put Dallas on the ropes in Game 6. This series has been back and forth the entire time, and this game should be more of the same. This should be an entertaining one, so let’s get into the pick.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 5 HOURS AGO