Atlanta, GA

Young Thug Accused of Giving Permission to YSL Members to Murder YFN Lucci in Jail – Report

By XXL Staff
 4 days ago
UPDATE (May 10): Young Thug’s attorney, Brian Steel, issued a statement to XXL, denying the rapper’s criminal involvement in the matter. "Mr. Williams has committed no violation of law, whatsoever. We will fight this case ethically, legally and zealously. Mr. Williams will be cleared," he said. ORIGINAL...

