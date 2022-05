You might have been dating someone for a while and the two of you might have decided to move in together. However, when it has come to decorating your house, the two of you might disagree. Your partner might like tigers and want to have tiger decorations all over, and you might feel like you want something more modern. So, what do you do if you and your partner disagree on what the style of your home should be? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

23 DAYS AGO