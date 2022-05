(FOX 9) - For the last few years a couple from Belle Plaine has been looking for relatives of a man who was awarded two medals they found from World War One. Troy and Erica Tikalsky enjoy taking vintage RVs around the country, but they had no idea their nearly 40-year-old motor home would also help them travel back in time.

BELLE PLAINE, MN ・ 8 HOURS AGO