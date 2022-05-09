ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nomination Application Deadline for Raleigh Medal of Arts Extended Through May 20

 4 days ago

Now Accepting Nominations for the 2022 Raleigh Medal of Arts!

The Raleigh Medal of Arts program is excited to celebrate its most diverse and inclusive group of honorees yet!

We've revised the program’s guidelines, eligibility and evaluation criteria and increased the variety of nominations. All of this is to better reflect the demographics of Raleigh and Wake County, a goal laid out in the City’s Strategic Plan.

Any member of the public is welcome to nominate an individual, organization, project, or collaboration for the Raleigh Medal of Arts. Self-nominations are also accepted.

All nominations must be submitted electronically by Friday, May 20, 2022, at 5 p.m. EST.

Eligible Nominees Include:

  • Current or former residents of Raleigh who have conducted their affairs in Wake County. Organizations and projects nominated should be located in Raleigh or Wake County.
  • Has significant recognition in their chosen field.
  • Has a recognized body of work revealing his/her/their talent and skill.
  • Individuals or organizations show evidence of having a strong commitment to Raleigh and the role that the arts plays in its quality of life.
  • Projects or collaborations must have demonstrated community impact in Raleigh and/or Wake County and used unique methods which provided an innovative approach to the chosen art form.
  • In this category only, the project or collaboration must have been presented and completed in the calendar years 2020 through 2021.

Award Categories Include:

  • Community Arts
  • Youth Arts
  • Belonging
  • Creativity & Innovation
  • Public Art & Creative Placemaking
  • Leadership in the Arts
  • Raising Awareness of the Arts
  • Funding & Philanthropy

