“Not only have I learned so much in my classes, I have also met so many wonderful and talented musicians that I have had the honor of playing with.”. Mei Semones is a Boston-based jazz-influenced indie-pop artist who performs with lyrics in both Japanese and English. “Drawing from her background in jazz guitar and her Japanese heritage,” she explains, the Michigan native “uses advanced harmonic and rhythmic concepts and two different languages to create compelling songs that soothe and comfort the soul.”

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO