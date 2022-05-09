MARC SONNEN NAMED NEW MEN'S BASKETBALL ASSISTANT COACH

The Simpson men’s and women’s track and field teams are the last teams in action for the 2021-22 Simpson Storm athletic department, and will begin competing in the American Rivers Conference meet beginning tomorrow. The challenge for the Storm, a loaded field not only in the conference but in the entire midwest region qualifying. The Storm men are currently ranked 15th in the Midwest Region United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association rankings, with conference stalwarts Wartburg ranked 1st, Loras 2nd, Dubuque 3rd, Central 5th, and Nebraska Wesleyan 6th out of the 34 teams in the region. The Storm women are ranked 31st, and have the tall task of trying to overcome the rest of a talented conference that features Loras 2nd and Wartburg 3rd. The ARC meet is hosted by Loras College in Dubuque.

