Duluth, MN

MARC SONNEN NAMED NEW MEN'S BASKETBALL ASSISTANT COACH

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuluth, Minn. -- The University of Minnesota Duluth Men's Basketball Team has named Marc Sonnen as it's next Assistant Basketball Coach, who will be joining the team for the upcoming 2022-23 season. Sonnen comes from the University of Northern Iowa where he was a Graduate Assistant for the past two...

