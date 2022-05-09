ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Other rights that could be impacted if Roe overturned, How unionization efforts impact non-union workers

wpr.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegal scholars and some Democrats say rights like gay marriage and access to certain kinds...

www.wpr.org

Comments / 0

Related
WOKV

U.S. civil rights enforcers warn employers against biased AI

The federal government said Thursday that artificial intelligence technology to screen new job candidates or monitor worker productivity can unfairly discriminate against people with disabilities, sending a warning to employers that the commonly used hiring tools could violate civil rights laws. The U.S. Justice Department and the Equal Employment Opportunity...
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
Madison, WI
Society
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Madison, WI
Government
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unionization#Organized Labor#Union Workers#Gay Marriage#Democrats#Uw Madison

Comments / 0

Community Policy