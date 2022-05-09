MLB Power Rankings: The Giants take a hit, the White Sox find a groove and the Dodgers stay the Dodgers

CHICAGO (CBS) – Following Wednesday's postponed game against the Guardians, the White Sox announced they will make it up as part of a split doubleheader in July.The makeup game will take place on Saturday, July 23 beginning at 12:10 p.m. -- Game 2 will begin at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday's game against the Guardians was postponed after multiple positive COIVD-19 tests within the Guardians organization. Tickets, parking passes, and Huntington Bank Stadium passes from the postponed game will be honored for the 12:10 p.m. makeup game. Fans do not have to exchange their tickets and passes. For Game 2, the ballpark will be cleared and attendees with tickets for the 6:15 p.m. game will be allowed to enter Guaranteed Rate Field.

