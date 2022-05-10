Weather Blog: Warm, summer-like week ahead

We have a beautiful week ahead, with temperatures closing in on levels that we usually find during the peak of the summer months!

If you’re looking to cool off, or take to kayak or sail boat out of the water for the first time this year, please remember that water temperatures are still dangerously cold!

Did you know that your body loses heat in cold water 4 times faster than in cold air! Having a plan, letting someone know where you’re going and wearing you life jacket can all help to save your life in the event of emergency!

Record high temperatures are possible for the end of this week… Don’t forget the sunscreen!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.