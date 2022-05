If you have a son or daughter who is interested in becoming a Massachusetts state trooper, this could be an opportunity that changes the direction of their lives. The Massachusetts State Police is looking for youth cadets who have a real interest in eventually becoming police officers. The Youth Cadet Law Enforcement Student Trooper Program will give high school students an experience that will very closely resemble that of a real Mass. State Police Academy. The program was created to give qualifying students some insight into what law enforcement jobs look like in 2022, and the stages of training that actual cadets are required to go through.

