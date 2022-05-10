ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Virginia abortion-rights protesters assemble at home of Supreme Court Justice

By Kassidy Hammond
 4 days ago

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A large group of abortion-rights protestors walked to the home of Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, Samuel Alito, Monday night.

Students hold abortion-rights walk-outs at Virginia schools

Protests centered on the topic of abortion have increased in popularity since a draft opinion from the Supreme Court was leaked last week. The opinion showed a majority of justices were leaning in favor of abolishing Roe v Wade , fifty years after the landmark ruling in 1973 was established to protect a woman’s right to choose to have an abortion.

Alito wrote in the leaked draft opinion that the cases Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania v. Casey should be overturned, successfully ending federal protection of abortion rights across the country.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin tweeted about the Monday night protest, saying, “We have been coordinating with @FairfaxCountyPD, @VSPPIO, and federal authorities to ensure that there isn’t violence.”

Virginia State Police will assist federal and local law enforcement as needed to ensure the safety of our citizens, including Supreme Court Justices, who call Virginia home.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin

The governor went on in the tweet to say that Virginia State Police were closely monitoring the situation with Fairfax County, and both were near the protests.

Why are flags at half-staff today?

Gov. Youngkin announced the proclamation in a release Thursday, and said Virginia flags at all state and local buildings, and all "grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia" will be flown at half-staff Thursday, May 12 until sunset on Monday, May 16.
The Associated Press

Richmond seeks to move last city-owned Confederate monument

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Richmond officials are seeking a court order to move the only remaining Confederate monument owned by the city. The Richmond City Council voted unanimously Monday to direct the city administration to grant the statue of Confederate Gen. A.P. Hill to the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia, The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.
RICHMOND, VA
Augusta Free Press

Most Endangered Historic Places in Virginia: List of 11 locations under threat

Preservation Virginia has released its updated list of historic places across the Commonwealth that face imminent or sustained threats to encourage individuals, organizations, and local and state government to advocate for and find solutions for their preservation. “This year’s list reflects the resilience of the Commonwealth’s many historic places that...
VIRGINIA STATE
