Spawned from the ashes of the global financial crisis, cryptocurrencies have benefited from an extraordinary period of economic growth and easy monetary conditions that pushed their combined market capitalization to nearly $3 trillion last year. But the party is ending abruptly thanks to 40-year-high US inflation and the expectation that central banks worldwide will rapidly raise interest rates and withdraw stimulus to rein in prices. A bubble fanned by easy money is popping, and the selloff is likely to deepen.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO