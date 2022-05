Ormond Beach, FL - Volusia County deputies are looking for the person behind hateful graffiti left behind on one Ormond Beach resident’s home. Investigators say the homeowner woke up on Wednesday (May 11) to find the words “GET OUT” and a swastika—which was also painted incorrectly—on their garage door. The victim, who lives on John Anderson Drive, said damage to the garage is estimated to be more than $200 and less than $1,000. Detectives believe the vandalism was prompted by the victim’s ethnic origin.

ORMOND BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO