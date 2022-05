It’s that time of year again – the Eurovision Song Contest is back!After Italian rock band Maneskin won in 2021, this year’s event will be hosted by Italy, with 26 artists flocking to Turin to represent their countries in the grand final. This year’s UK entry will be Sam Ryder. Find out more about the musician here. The semifinals are currently underway, with the event concluding with the grand final on Saturday (14 May). Everything you need to know about the Eurovision 2022 scheduleSemi-final one kicked things off on Tuesday (10 May) with 17 countries battling it out to...

MUSIC ・ 15 HOURS AGO