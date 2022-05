MOOSIC, Pa. — Shoppers continue to be hit with high prices at the grocery store. According to the U.S. Consumer Price Index, shoppers saw food prices rise one percent from March to April and nearly 11 percent from one year ago. People at ShopRite in Moosic say items like meat, produce, and dairy are at prices they've never seen. And some people are starting to cut back on what goes in their carts.

