Rocky Hill, CT

Winning numbers drawn in 'Lucky For Life' game

By The Associated Press
manisteenews.com
 4 days ago

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _...

www.manisteenews.com

manisteenews.com

Lottery State-by-State

07-08-10-12-28 (seven, eight, ten, twelve, twenty-eight) 03-08-09-11-15-17-26-30-33-35-42-54-57-58-59-60-67-68-74-75 (three, eight, nine, eleven, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty-two, fifty-four, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, seventy-four, seventy-five) Match 4. 04-07-13-18 (four, seven, thirteen, eighteen) WEST VIRGINIA. Cash 25. 02-04-13-15-18-25 (two, four, thirteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-five) Daily 3. 8-4-5 (eight, four,...
LOTTERY
manisteenews.com

Midland Miracle Field to celebrate opening day Saturday

After almost four years of planning, building and preparing, the Midland Miracle Field in Central Park will celebrate its opening this Saturday. The opening celebration will take place at 11 a.m., May 14 followed by the first two games to be played on the field. However, an expected thunderstorm might spoil the games and push them back.
MIDLAND, MI
manisteenews.com

Pearl Harbor sailor ID'd, laid to rest in Missouri

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis has a lot of famous names buried on its grounds. It's where you'll find Michael Blassie, the Florissant, Missouri Vietnam veteran whose remains were identified in 1998 and removed from the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and former lead singer of The Temptations Dennis Edwards. You'll also find legendary broadcaster Jack Buck — just a few feet behind Blassie — and longtime St. Louis Cardinals organist Ernie Hayes.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
manisteenews.com

US Forecast

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;86;64;86;66;Very warm;SSE;7;54%;44%;5. Albuquerque, NM;83;52;87;56;Sunny and very warm;ENE;5;7%;0%;12. Anchorage, AK;53;37;56;38;Clouds breaking;NNW;8;48%;2%;5. Asheville, NC;75;55;74;56;Couple of t-storms;SSE;4;72%;77%;6. Atlanta, GA;78;60;82;64;Variable cloudiness;SSE;5;61%;33%;10. Atlantic City, NJ;67;55;60;57;A stray p.m....
ENVIRONMENT
City
Rocky Hill, CT
Rocky Hill, CT
Lifestyle
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
manisteenews.com

Teen girl found shot to death in car in Detroit alley

DETROIT (AP) — A teenager was found shot to death inside a car in a Detroit alley, police said Wednesday. “She's a Jane Doe to us at this point. We're trying to identify her,” Commander Michael McGinnis told WDIV-TV. “Black female, maybe 16 years old, about 150 pounds."
DETROIT, MI
manisteenews.com

The Nation's Weather

A broad area of showers is expected in the Midwest and. Northeast tomorrow, along with warm, humid air. Farther. south into Virginia, the Carolinas and the Ohio Valley, a. few thunderstorms may be embedded within any showers. Meanwhile, a separate area of thunderstorms is expected,. from Kansas to Wisconsin and...
ENVIRONMENT
manisteenews.com

Tribune celebrates Top 50 of Class of 2022

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Huron Daily Tribune honored the best of the Class of 2022 at the Franklin Inn in Bad Axe on Thursday night. The event highlighting the Tribune Top 50 featured a special ceremony during which each student received a medal and certificate denoting their outstanding academic achievement.
BAD AXE, MI
manisteenews.com

Midland's 'Mr. Gil' remembered for high-fives, spreading kindness

MIDLAND — “This isn’t a job! This is my hobby!”. Gilbert Rosin, better known as "Mr. Gil" to students of Adams Elementary School, loved showing up for school each day. Gilbert was the Midland Public Schools crossing guard at the Woodview Pass and Avalon Street intersection. His wife, Charlene, describes him as a kind, gentle man who dedicated his days to making school a little more fun for Adams students.
MIDLAND, MI
#Lucky For Life#Conn#Rocky#Ap
manisteenews.com

NRC decreases daily limit for lake trout in parts of Lake Huron

After last year's recreational lake trout harvest surpassed limits the Michigan Natural Resource Commission implemented daily limit changes in parts of Lake Huron. A Michigan Department of Natural Resources press release stated effective May 13 the daily limit for lake trout and splake is two fish in any combination. This...
MICHIGAN STATE
manisteenews.com

Veenstra: Hardly a farm boy

For those unaware, I'm originally from the suburbs of West Bloomfield. There isn't a farm for miles. My grandparents, with their old barn they used for storage, their tractor they used for leverage, and the vegetable garden my grandmother kept during the summer, were about the closest things to farmers there were. The only manure to be found were the bombs dogs left on the lawns. And there wasn't a single FFA in my (or any) school.
HURON COUNTY, MI
manisteenews.com

Oklahoman whose case led to McGirt ruling gets life sentence

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) — A former Oklahoma death row inmate and tribal citizen whose case led to a landmark ruling on tribal sovereignty was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison by a federal judge. Patrick Murphy, 53, a citizen of the Muscogee Nation, was originally sentenced to die in...
MCINTOSH COUNTY, OK
manisteenews.com

Ski’s Dog House in Big Rapids gives dogs a quality getaway

BIG RAPIDS — Taking care of a dog yourself can be a lot of work and so can finding a good place for your furry friend to stay while you’re away, but one Big Rapids business is available to provide your dog just that. Ski’s Dog House, formerly...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
manisteenews.com

Taste of Muskegon announces restaurants, food trucks in 2022 festival

Right off Michigan's U.S. Highway 31, a developing food scene comes together each year during an event called Taste of Muskegon. The 16th annual Taste of Muskegon is set to bring more than 30 food trucks and restaurants to Hackley Park, 250 W. Webster Ave., on Friday, June 10, and Saturday, June 11.
MUSKEGON, MI
manisteenews.com

Judge suspended for hitting someone while a child watched

ENGLISH, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana Supreme Court imposed an interim suspension Thursday on a southern Indiana judge arrested on a felony for hitting someone while a child watched. The high court acted against Circuit Judge Sabrina Bell of Crawford County after it received a “Notice of Criminal Charges...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IN
manisteenews.com

What's Happening — May 12, 2022

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Editor’s note: If you have an event you would like to have included, please email the information to Reporter Victoria Ritter, vritter@mdn.net. Open Studio is set for 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Creative 360. A set time and dedicated...
MIDLAND, MI
manisteenews.com

The Breaking Bread Village gains international attention on two-year anniversary

One of the only organizations of its kind in Michigan, The Breaking Bread Village, created by Erin Patrice at the start of the pandemic, is gaining international attention on its second birthday. The organization promotes honest conversations on some of society's current and most difficult topics and continues to gain...
ADVOCACY
manisteenews.com

Kentucky attorney general files for 2023 governor's race

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Republican Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron filed paperwork Wednesday to enter the state's 2023 governor’s race, hoping to ride his fights against abortion and the Democratic incumbent's coronavirus restrictions into the governor’s office. Cameron, flagged by GOP leaders as a rising star in...
KENTUCKY STATE
manisteenews.com

Gov. Whitmer coordinates statewide response to baby formula shortage

Various state departments and Attorney General Dana Nessel are taking steps to support parents and tackle shortage head-on as Governor Gretchen Whitmer calls on the manufacturer responsible for the formula recall to offer state resources to fix supply chain issues. Whitmer announced she spoke with leadership for Abbott Nutrition to...
MICHIGAN STATE
manisteenews.com

PHOTOS: Big Rapids roads closed due to heavy rains, flooding

BIG RAPIDS — Several city roads and areas saw heavy flooding as a result of the torrential rain Wednesday in Big Rapids. Mecosta County Emergency Management reported one rain gauge in the Big Rapids area showed 3 inches of rain and possibly another 2 inches coming down. The flooding...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
manisteenews.com

Midland Fire enhances radiation detection

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Midland firefighters have advanced their arsenal of equipment with a new portable device that allows them to better detect radiation. Midland Fire Department Lt. Tyler Alden said a grant was responsible for helping the department purchase the Berkeley Nucleonics...
MIDLAND, MI

