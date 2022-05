Looking for something fun to do this Saturday, May 14th, 2022. How bout stopping by the Lazy J Coffee Shop to listen to some fabulous live music from 1-3. The band is "Storm Pass", and is a 5-pc bluegrass group from Gunnison. THIS IS A FREE CONCERT - Don’t forget to bring a Chair. Come drink Lots of Coffee (or give their Raspberry Hot Chocolate a try…Yum!)

CRAWFORD, CO ・ 23 HOURS AGO