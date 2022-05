(CBS4) – Both Colorado lawmakers and taxpayers got some good news in the final hours of the legislative session. The sponsors of a bill to provide early refunds under the Taxpayer Bill of Rights say the state will generate even more tax revenue than expected. That means taxpayers will get at least $500 instead of $400 this summer and couples will get at least $1,000. That bill was among more than 150 still making its way through the legislature as the session draws to a close, and the final days aren’t complete without a little drama. Republicans deployed stall tactics on Monday...

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO