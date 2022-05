The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests are experiencing the transition from winter to spring. Snow is slowly melting and the temperatures are comfortable for exploring some Forest Service roads. We ask visitors to please assist us in protecting natural resources. During this time of year, please stay off wet roads and respect road closures, which will decrease long-term and costly damages to the roadway.

