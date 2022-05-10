Tensions rise at Roanoke City Council budget meeting

An agreement that gave a single funeral home control over the Town of Chatham's burial parks was scrapped. The Chatham Town Council passed a memorandum of understanding in February allowing Norris Funeral Home to have exclusive use of Chatham’s burial services for Hillcrest and Chatham Burial Parks. However, this...
Bedford County Commissioner of the Revenue Julie Creasy has announced she will retire May 31, according to a release from the county. Creasy began working in the commissioner’s office 29 years ago — in 1993. A Republican, Creasy was elected in 2015 and 2019 without opposition. Circuit court...
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Mayor Sherman Lea appeared in northwest Roanoke Friday morning to help celebrate the grand opening of a new gas station and convenience store. “We’re excited to bring this state-of-the-art Shell-Chester’s station to your neighborhood and can’t wait to welcome you,” organizers said in a flyer for the event.
The Gretna Town Council meeting Monday featured new hires and one long-time employee honored for 20 years of service, as well as representatives from Pittsylvania County Schools. One employee was recognized for her 20 years of service to the town of Gretna. Stacy Hedrick, who will now serve in the...
SALEM, Va. – This week 10 News has been investigating reports residents at The View at 777 sent to us about issues ranging from dead rodents in units to a collapsed ceiling. The news came as a shock to upper management. “Very surprising to me. I decided to come...
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Richmond officials are seeking a court order to move the only remaining Confederate monument owned by the city. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the City Council voted unanimously Monday to direct the city administration to grant the statue of Confederate Gen. A.P. Hill to the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia.
Starting Saturday, 10-digit local dialing comes to the Roanoke region. The 540 area code is almost out of numbers, so a new area code — 826 — will be added to the same geographic region later this year. That’s why dialing all 10 digits for any calls will now become necessary. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Shortages and supply chain issues are not only impacting southwest Virginia businesses, but also your neighborhood pools’ ability to open this summer. According to Roanoke Parks and Recreation, several positions at the city’s public pools need to be filled by the summer, including lifeguards,...
Virginia Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin, invoked his duties as a sitting lawmaker to request a delay in a high-profile lawsuit challenging the state’s ban on slots-like skill games, a move that appears to have bought his client valuable time to continue operating machines the General Assembly has tried to outlaw. Though a judicial order granting […]
(WFXR) — After being arrested in Lynchburg, a Henry County woman now faces multiple charges in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. According to court documents, Jamie Lynn Ferguson of Collinsville was released on bond following a court appearance in Roanoke on Thursday, May 12. Charging documents filed on Wednesday, […]
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced more than $1,261,859 in Growth and Opportunity for Virginia (GO Virginia) grant awards for eight projects focused on creating critical talent pipelines to support regional economic growth, strengthen workforce development and support collaborative programs between localities, public entities and private businesses.
UPDATE 4:50 p.m.: Bedford County school officials confirmed to WFXR News that Bedford Elementary School will have another virtual learning day on Monday after more staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The district’s public relations coordinator shared the following statement with WFXR News Friday afternoon:. Bedford Elementary School Families,
STUART, Va. (WDBJ) - We’re learning more about what the new owner of Patrick County’s shuttered hospital has planned for the facility. The Chicago-based businessman has come under scrutiny in that city for his ties to other hospitals. WDBJ7 learned last month that a new owner has taken...
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Condemned houses are raising concern in several Lynchburg neighborhoods. There are about 300 in the Hill City. Many are run-down and have been empty for years, but a new city ordinance could soon change that. “Every property owner that we have contact with, they all have...
MARTINSVILLE, Va. – City officials and project leads cut the ribbon on a new community development minutes away from Uptown Martinsville. The Five Points Neighborhood, located on Emanuel Street, brings a fresh look to a growing area and addresses a critical housing need. “It was clear that we needed...
TOWN CENTER — Justin Burns was an 18-year-old Bayside High School student when in 2018 he announced his first run for public office, seeking a seat on the Virginia Beach School Board. He did not make the ballot, but he did not give up on politics. Two years later,...
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Appalachian Power is educating residents along Smith Mountain Lake and Leesville Lake about proper guidance in removing vegetation along the shorelines. “Appalachian Power is responsible for managing more than 600 miles of shoreline at the Smith Mountain Project to keep the lakes healthy and...
Appalachian Power is planning to relocate its lake debris management operations to Camp Kilowatt on the shore of Smith Mountain Lake. "The lake debris management team receives reports of debris in the lake through our website, so they need office space to log into their computers," Neil Holthouser, with Appalachian Power, said at a Tuesday evening Franklin County Planning Commission meeting. "...We use a boat in order to scout the lake for debris and then we're calling that back in to the barge and saying, 'Meet us at this location so we can get this debris out.'"
It will be another six months before a judge helps settle questions about skill games machines in Virginia. A Greensville County judge last weekend moved a scheduled May 18 hearing on a lawsuit back until November. When the suit was introduced earlier this year, the judge issued an injunction, which allowed skill games to continue operating until a final ruling was made. That injunction will be extended as well. That means skill games that were covered under the injunction will be able to operate in Virginia at least until November.
Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. The City of Danville will celebrate its Festival in the Park. The three-day event celebrates the arts and unity in the community. Events include live music, amusement rides, a movie in the park and more. It starts today from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and continues from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
