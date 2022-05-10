ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tensions rise at Roanoke City Council budget meeting

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmotions ran high during Monday's Roanoke City Council meeting....

Chatham nixes agreement with Norris

An agreement that gave a single funeral home control over the Town of Chatham's burial parks was scrapped. The Chatham Town Council passed a memorandum of understanding in February allowing Norris Funeral Home to have exclusive use of Chatham’s burial services for Hillcrest and Chatham Burial Parks. However, this...
CHATHAM, VA
Bedford commissioner of the revenue to retire May 31

Bedford County Commissioner of the Revenue Julie Creasy has announced she will retire May 31, according to a release from the county. Creasy began working in the commissioner’s office 29 years ago — in 1993. A Republican, Creasy was elected in 2015 and 2019 without opposition. Circuit court...
BEDFORD, VA
Mayor Lea cuts ribbon for new NW Roanoke gas station, convenience store

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Mayor Sherman Lea appeared in northwest Roanoke Friday morning to help celebrate the grand opening of a new gas station and convenience store. “We’re excited to bring this state-of-the-art Shell-Chester’s station to your neighborhood and can’t wait to welcome you,” organizers said in a flyer for the event.
ROANOKE, VA
Gretna adds two new employees

The Gretna Town Council meeting Monday featured new hires and one long-time employee honored for 20 years of service, as well as representatives from Pittsylvania County Schools. One employee was recognized for her 20 years of service to the town of Gretna. Stacy Hedrick, who will now serve in the...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
Roanoke, VA
Richmond seeks to move last city-owned Confederate monument

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Richmond officials are seeking a court order to move the only remaining Confederate monument owned by the city. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the City Council voted unanimously Monday to direct the city administration to grant the statue of Confederate Gen. A.P. Hill to the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia.
RICHMOND, VA
Starting Saturday, you must dial 10 digits for all local calls

Starting Saturday, 10-digit local dialing comes to the Roanoke region. The 540 area code is almost out of numbers, so a new area code — 826 — will be added to the same geographic region later this year. That’s why dialing all 10 digits for any calls will now become necessary. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:
ROANOKE, VA
Ongoing shortages could impact reopening of Roanoke pools

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Shortages and supply chain issues are not only impacting southwest Virginia businesses, but also your neighborhood pools’ ability to open this summer. According to Roanoke Parks and Recreation, several positions at the city’s public pools need to be filled by the summer, including lifeguards,...
ROANOKE, VA
Virginia senator involved in skill-game suit invokes special session to delay hearing

Virginia Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin, invoked his duties as a sitting lawmaker to request a delay in a high-profile lawsuit challenging the state’s ban on slots-like skill games, a move that appears to have bought his client valuable time to continue operating machines the General Assembly has tried to outlaw. Though a judicial order granting […] The post Virginia senator involved in skill-game suit invokes special session to delay hearing appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Henry Co. woman charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

(WFXR) — After being arrested in Lynchburg, a Henry County woman now faces multiple charges in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. According to court documents, Jamie Lynn Ferguson of Collinsville was released on bond following a court appearance in Roanoke on Thursday, May 12. Charging documents filed on Wednesday, […]
LYNCHBURG, VA
Governor Youngkin Announces Over $1.2 Million in Growth and Opportunity Virginia Grants to Support Entrepreneurial Ecosystems and Workforce Development

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced more than $1,261,859 in Growth and Opportunity for Virginia (GO Virginia) grant awards for eight projects focused on creating critical talent pipelines to support regional economic growth, strengthen workforce development and support collaborative programs between localities, public entities and private businesses.
VIRGINIA STATE
Bedford Elementary extends virtual learning due to COVID, school staffing issues

UPDATE 4:50 p.m.: Bedford County school officials confirmed to WFXR News that Bedford Elementary School will have another virtual learning day on Monday after more staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The district’s public relations coordinator shared the following statement with WFXR News Friday afternoon:. Bedford Elementary School Families,
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
AEP provides proper vegetation removal along Smith Mountain Lake & Leesville Lake

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Appalachian Power is educating residents along Smith Mountain Lake and Leesville Lake about proper guidance in removing vegetation along the shorelines. “Appalachian Power is responsible for managing more than 600 miles of shoreline at the Smith Mountain Project to keep the lakes healthy and...
Appalachian Power's efforts to relocate lake debris management operations takes step forward

Appalachian Power is planning to relocate its lake debris management operations to Camp Kilowatt on the shore of Smith Mountain Lake. "The lake debris management team receives reports of debris in the lake through our website, so they need office space to log into their computers," Neil Holthouser, with Appalachian Power, said at a Tuesday evening Franklin County Planning Commission meeting. "...We use a boat in order to scout the lake for debris and then we're calling that back in to the barge and saying, 'Meet us at this location so we can get this debris out.'"
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
Another delay in skill games lawsuit

It will be another six months before a judge helps settle questions about skill games machines in Virginia. A Greensville County judge last weekend moved a scheduled May 18 hearing on a lawsuit back until November. When the suit was introduced earlier this year, the judge issued an injunction, which allowed skill games to continue operating until a final ruling was made. That injunction will be extended as well. That means skill games that were covered under the injunction will be able to operate in Virginia at least until November.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
Festival in the Park, graduations and more news happening today

Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. The City of Danville will celebrate its Festival in the Park. The three-day event celebrates the arts and unity in the community. Events include live music, amusement rides, a movie in the park and more. It starts today from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and continues from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
DANVILLE, VA

