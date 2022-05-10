Tensions rise at Roanoke City Council budget meeting

Appalachian Power is planning to relocate its lake debris management operations to Camp Kilowatt on the shore of Smith Mountain Lake. "The lake debris management team receives reports of debris in the lake through our website, so they need office space to log into their computers," Neil Holthouser, with Appalachian Power, said at a Tuesday evening Franklin County Planning Commission meeting. "...We use a boat in order to scout the lake for debris and then we're calling that back in to the barge and saying, 'Meet us at this location so we can get this debris out.'"

FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO