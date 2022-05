WASHINGTON (7News) — A 17-year-old girl is facing serious charges after authorities linked her to a bomb threat called into Dunbar High School in February. During the incident, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff was in the middle of a presentation when he was escorted out of the room by the Secret Service for the bomb threat declared at Dunbar High School. He was in the school's museum for about five minutes before a member of his security detail approached him saying, "we have to go." Emhoff was removed from the building into his waiting motorcade.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO