ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

$676 million now available to struggling Florida homeowners

By Scott Sutton, Michelle Quesada
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30BLXV_0fYmov7X00

Elected leaders and advocates gathered Monday in West Palm Beach to announce millions in new federal housing funds that are now available to struggling Florida homeowners.

U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, D-Fla., state Sen. Lori Berman, D-Delray Beach, and state Sen. Tina Polsky, D-Boca Raton, along with housing advocacy organization Floridians for Honest Lending, made the announcement during an event held outside of the Palm Beach County governmental center.

Berman said Florida has been appropriated $676 million as part of the Homeowner Assistance Fund, which was created last year through the American Rescue Plan.

RELATED: How much will Florida receive from the American Rescue Plan?

The funds are being administered through Florida's Department of Economic Opportunity (FDEO).

WATCH: Lawmakers announce new federal housing assistance

$676 million now available to struggling Florida homeowners

Homeowners must meet the following requirements to qualify for the program:

  • If they experienced financial hardship after Jan. 21, 2020 (including a hardship that began before Jan. 21, 2020, but continued after that date)
  • Must be Florida homeowners requesting assistance for their primary residence
  • Incomes equal to or less than 150% of the Area Median Income (AMI), which is $95,000 for one person and $136,500 for a family of four

"The money can be used for mortgage payments, utility bills and even skyrocketing home insurance premiums," Berman said. "If approved, the applicants can expect DEO to disperse the funds directly to their mortgage lenders, their local taxing authorities, property and flood insurance carriers, utility service providers and internet service providers."

Since the pandemic, the cost of housing has skyrocketed in Florida, pricing many local residents out of their homes.

WPTV
State Sen. Tina Polsky said the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity has not publicized the program very well.

The program aims to prevent the loss of 20,000 homes to foreclosure.

Polsky said about 24,000 people have already applied for the funds thus far through DEO, but only 386 people have been approved.

The Homeowner Assistance Fund Customer Assistance Center can be contacted at 833-987-8997 and is available Monday through Thursday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Eastern Time.

Berman said more information can be found on the DEO website or by calling her office at 561-292-6014.

"This is real help for people who really need it at a moment where housing affordability is at kind of a crisis level in Florida," said Christopher Richmond with Floridians for Honest Lending.

WPTV
Christopher Richmond describes how the funds can benefit homeowners struggling to make their payments.

The Palm Beach County Housing & Economic Sustainability is not a part of the Homeowner Assistance Fund but has other programs available for those in need.

Director Jonathan Brown said his department is working with state, local and federal organizations to keep people in their homes during these difficult times.

"To date, our programs have assisted over 2,000 families with other $15 million spent, and Palm Beach County is still in the business of helping families," Brown said. "If you need some help, please contact us at 561-233-3600."

ADDITIONAL HOUSING RESOURCES

Comments / 0

Related
WESH

Florida homeowners call for change in skyrocketing property insurance

MELBOURNE, Fla. — It's something impacting homeowners across the state of Florida, the rising cost of insuring your property. Thursday, homeowners at Melbourne's city hall had one clear message — damage was done and the property insurance system was to blame. "My insurance bill this year is $35,000....
MELBOURNE, FL
First Coast News

Another way to submit for OUR Florida before deadline

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The deadline to apply for OUR Florida rental assistance is Thursday night. Only applications that have been completely submitted by 10 p.m. on Thursday May 12th will be considered for payments, after that the program will cease accepting new applications. However, in the rush to submit...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
West Palm Beach, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
Business
Local
Florida Real Estate
State
Florida State
Palm Beach County, FL
Real Estate
County
Palm Beach County, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
Real Estate
West Palm Beach, FL
Government
Palm Beach County, FL
Business
Local
Florida Government
iheart.com

Florida News That Impacts You – May 13th, 2022

Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Covid cases are continuing to rise. With 7,812 new COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday – the highest in over three months, Florida’s weekly trend has risen to the highest level since February 18th. It’s widely believed actual totals are far higher than officially reported totals.
FLORIDA STATE
orlandoweekly.com

Bill barring protest outside homes in Florida heads to Gov. Ron DeSantis' desk

A measure intended to prevent picketing and protests outside people’s homes was among eight bills forwarded to Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday. Meanwhile, DeSantis signed 13 bills, including a measure that will more broadly cloak information about people and businesses involved with state executions and the drugs used for lethal injection. The protest bill (HB 1571), which was approved by lawmakers in March, would make it illegal to protest outside a person’s home “with the intent to harass or disturb that person in his or her dwelling.”
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lois Frankel
Person
Lori Berman
Person
Tina Polsky
thewestsidegazette.com

Law protecting tenants from eviction over sudden rent increases approved by Broward commissioners

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – To protect renters against abrupt evictions, members of the Broward County Commissioners are taking steps to help. At Tuesday’s commission meeting, a law that requires landlords give at least 60 days’ notice before terminating a lease when the rent has increased by more than five percent was approved by the commissioners.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Department#Foreclosure#State Of Florida#Rental Home#D Delray Beach#D Boca Raton#Floridians#The American Rescue Plan
veronews.com

COVID-19 climbing in Florida, but slightly down here

While the number of new COVID-19 infections in Florida climbed another 24 percent over the past week, they inexplicably dropped a bit locally, declining to 175 cases in Indian River County from 186 cases on the previous Florida Department of Health report. The Florida Department of Health numbers, which are...
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

Florida's Safest Hospitals, According to the Leapfrog Group

The Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit healthcare watchdog group, has released its spring 2022 hospital safety grades. Twice per year, the organization assigns a letter grade to American hospitals based on more than 30 performance and safety measures. The grading system is peer-reviewed and published in the Journal of Patient Safety.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Beach Beacon

DeSantis signs bill adding tax relief for all Floridians

OCALA — Gov. Ron DeSantis traveled to Ocala May 6 to sign what is being touted as the “largest tax relief package in Florida’s history.”. House Bill 7071 includes the back-to-school shopping holiday, one of the state’s oldest tax-free events, as well as the one for disaster preparedness supplies and the Freedom Week holiday, a new one added to the list last year.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

National study singles out Florida schools for bucking COVID-19 academic losses

Florida was the first state to reopen schools after the pandemic hit. What’s being called the most comprehensive national study of the impact of remote learning found Florida avoided the dramatic losses in learning during the 2020-21 school year. Harvard University spearheaded the study, which generally found that high-poverty...
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

VALENCIA SUED: HOA Accused Of Not Paying Bills

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Valencia Shores is accused of not paying tens of thousands of dollars in bills submitted by its landscaper since September. The Homeowners Association is now being sued by MDL Property Maintenance. According to the suit just filed in […] The article VALENCIA SUED: HOA Accused Of Not Paying Bills appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy