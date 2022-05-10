Yankees' Anthony Rizzo: Drives in lone run

Merrifield went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, four total runs and a stolen base in a win over the Rangers on Wednesday. Merrifield has struggled so much this season that he was dropped to the eighth spot in the order Tuesday. He responded with a single and an RBI in his first game in that position, then broke through Wednesday with his first three-hit game and first long ball of the campaign. Merrifield also notched his first stolen base since April 14. The second baseman hasn't hit any lower than .277 in any of his six big-league campaigns, so it stands to reason that he'll break out of his early-season funk at some point. His performance Wednesday may very well be the spark that gets him going.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO