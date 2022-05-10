ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Yankees' Anthony Rizzo: Drives in lone run

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Rizzo went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Monday's win over the...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

White Sox's Joe Kelly: Implodes in loss

Kelly (0-1) allowed five earned runs on one hit and four walks while striking out one across 0.2 innings to take the loss Thursday against the Yankees. Kelly entered the game in the eighth inning with the score tied at seven. He retired the first two batters he faced but proceeded to walk the next three hitters, leading to his disastrous outing. Kelly has made two appearances since returning from a biceps injury, and he figures to maintain a high-leverage role in the White Sox bullpen despite this poor outing.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Falcons' Bryan Edwards: Traded to Atlanta

The Raiders traded Edwards and a 2023 seventh-round pick to the Falcons on Friday in exchange for Atlanta's 2023 fifth-round pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The Falcons continue to add to their pass-catching corps with the addition of another big-bodied wideout. Edwards was faced an uphill battle for target volume in Las Vegas with the acquisition of Davante Adams, but the 6-foot-3 wide receiver has a chance to carve out a solid role in Atlanta. The Falcons overhauled the wideout group this offseason in the wake of Calvin Ridley's suspension, led by the selection of Drake London in the first round; however, behind the rookie and phenom tight end Kyle Pitts, the Falcons will likely have a healthy competition for targets leading up to and during the 2022 campaign.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Bears' Dante Pettis: Signs with Chicago

Pettis (shoulder) agreed to a contract with the Bears on Wednesday, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports. The 26-year-old appeared in three games for the Giants last year and caught 10 passes for 87 yards and a touchdown before undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery in November. A 2018 second-round pick by San Francisco, Pettis has failed to find much success since totaling 467 receiving yards and five scores during his rookie campaign.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Royals' Whit Merrifield: Homers, steals base in big effort

Merrifield went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, four total runs and a stolen base in a win over the Rangers on Wednesday. Merrifield has struggled so much this season that he was dropped to the eighth spot in the order Tuesday. He responded with a single and an RBI in his first game in that position, then broke through Wednesday with his first three-hit game and first long ball of the campaign. Merrifield also notched his first stolen base since April 14. The second baseman hasn't hit any lower than .277 in any of his six big-league campaigns, so it stands to reason that he'll break out of his early-season funk at some point. His performance Wednesday may very well be the spark that gets him going.
KANSAS CITY, MO
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
CBS Sports

Brewers' Christian Yelich: Hits for third career cycle

Yelich went 4-for-5 with a home run, a triple, a double, three RBI and two runs during Wednesday's 14-11 loss to the Reds. The 30-year-old launched a three-run shot to left during the third inning for his fifth long ball of the season, and he came through with a triple during the ninth to complete his third career cycle, all of which have come against Cincinnati. Yelich entered Wednesday's contest 0-for-9 with three walks and a run over the previous three games, but he rebounded in a big way during the series finale. He has a .259/.356/.482 slash line with 20 RBI, 22 runs and three stolen bases through 31 games.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

2022 NFL schedule release: Broncos opponents, previews, full list of teams on regular-season schedule

The Denver Broncos haven't made the postseason since winning Super Bowl 50 six seasons ago, failing to produce a winning record since that championship. Times are changing in Denver, as the Broncos pulled off the biggest move of the offseason in acquiring Russell Wilson -- the franchise quarterback the team has been seeking since Peyton Manning retired.
DENVER, CO
Person
Anthony Rizzo
CBS Sports

Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Provides helper

Guentzel posted an assist and four shots on goal in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Rangers in Game 6. Guentzel has yet to be kept off the scoresheet in the playoffs, but his goal streak came to an end at five games. Through six contests, he has seven tallies, two assists, 34 shots on net and a plus-1 rating. With his regular linemate Sidney Crosby (upper body) out, Guentzel will be asked to carry more of the load on offense as the Penguins play to extend their series in Sunday's Game 7.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Tips in goal

Backstrom scored a goal on five shots and added two PIM in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Panthers in Game 6. Backstrom redirected a Justin Schultz shot into the net at 1:37 of the third period. Though the Capitals lost the series 4-2, Backstrom was productive with a goal and five helpers in six contests. He added 16 shots on net, seven hits and a plus-1 rating while centering the second line.
NHL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Zach Davies: Whiffs six in win

Davies (2-1) earned the win during Friday's 4-3 victory over the Cubs, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks with six strikeouts in 5.2 innings. Davies pitched well aside from the third inning, when he surrendered all three runs on three hits, but Arizona clawed back from the early deficit to put the 29-year-old in line for the victory. Davies has been his typical solid yet unspectacular self this season, permitting no more than four earned runs in any of his seven starts, though a 4.27 FIP compared to a 3.57 ERA indicates he's been a bit lucky so far. He's scheduled to toe the rubber again next week against the Dodgers.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Phillies' Bryce Harper: Homers, drives in three

Harper went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBI in Thursday's 9-7 victory versus the Dodgers. It was announced Thursday that Harper has a small tear in his UCL and won't be able to play the field for the foreseeable future, but the injury didn't seem to affect him at the plate Thursday. The veteran put the Phillies on the board with a solo shot to right field in the first inning and drove in two more runs before the contest was over. Harper has enjoyed a strong start to the month of May, slashing .325/.349/.725 with four homers, four doubles, eight RBI and three stolen bases through 10 games.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo: On bench Wednesday

Tsutsugo will take a seat in Wednesday's series finale against the Dodgers. Tsutsugo will be on the bench Wednesday after starting three straight games, going 2-for-10 with a double and two RBI over that stretch. Michael Chavis will draw the start at first base and bat fifth as the Pirates try to take the series from Dodgers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Ryan Pepiot: Sent down Thursday

Pepiot was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday. Pepiot made his major-league debut Wednesday against the Pirates and allowed a hit and five walks while striking out three in three scoreless innings. While the right-hander will lose his spot on the major-league roster, he's still a strong candidate to start during one of the two games in Tuesday's doubleheader against the Diamondbacks.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Cubs' Nico Hoerner: Exits Wednesday's matchup

Hoerner was removed from Wednesday's game against the Padres in the bottom of the second inning due to an apparent injury, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Hoerner collided with an umpire in the bottom of the first inning and was initially able to remain in the game. However, he struck out in the top of the second and was replaced at shortstop by Ildemaro Vargas in the bottom of the inning. The nature and severity of Hoerner's injury aren't yet clear, but he'll have a day to rest before Friday's series opener in Arizona.
CHICAGO, IL
Sports
CBS Sports

Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Dehydration causes exit

Rojas was removed from Wednesday's win over the Diamondbacks due to dehydration, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Rojas went 1-for-4 before being pulled for a pinch hitter during the ninth inning. He'll have Thursday's scheduled off day to aid in his recovery and should be available for Friday's series opener versus Milwaukee.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Cubs' David Bote: Hitting at extended spring training

Bote (shoulder) has been getting at-bats at the Cubs' extended spring training, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Bote injured his left shoulder at the tail end of last season and underwent surgery in early November. He's been on the 60-day injured list since the start of this season, making him ineligible to return before early June, but the fact that he's hitting in extending spring suggests he may have a shot to return to action when first eligible.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Guardians' Aaron Civale: Guardians-White Sox postponed

Civale and the Guardians won't face the White Sox on Wednesday after the game was postponed due to COVID-19-related concerns within Cleveland's organization. Wednesday's game becomes the first to be postponed during the 2022 MLB season due to non-weather-related reasons. Assuming they aren't dealing with an outbreak that forces the team to suspend operations for several days, the Guardians will return to action Friday in Minnesota. Civale would likely be pushed back two days in the schedule to start that game.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Athletics' Tony Kemp: Records third stolen base

Kemp went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run in a win over the Tigers on Thursday. The veteran leadoff man has now reached safely in six straight games, and with three steals through 31 contests, he's on pace to exceed the career-high nine he posted with the Astros in 2018. However, with just a .226 average and .583 OPS, Kemp still has a long way to go before satisfying the expectations of fantasy managers who invested based on last season's career-best .279/.382/.418 slash line.
OAKLAND, CA

