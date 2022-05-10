Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Three hits, stolen base

Greene (1-5) took the loss Tuesday as the Reds fell 5-4 to the Brewers, giving up two runs on four hits and four walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out six. While the rookie right-hander once again displayed shaky command and control -- walking at least four batters for the third time in his last four starts and serving up his 11th homer in 26 innings -- Greene was at least able to limit the damage in this one. His 27.6 percent strikeout rate remains enticing, but until the rest of the 22-year-old's skills catch up to his 98.4 mph fastball, he'll be a very risky fantasy option. Greene will carry a 7.62 ERA and 1.81 WHIP into his next start.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO