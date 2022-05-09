ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comedian Ali Siddiq Drops Trailer For His Latest Comedy Special ‘Domino Effect’ [WATCH]

By J. Bachelor
BlackAmericaWeb
BlackAmericaWeb
 4 days ago

Source: General / Radio One Digital


In his second hour special, comedian Ali Siddiq tells the true stories of his adolescent years growing up in the Houston projects. From being handed a gun at 10 years old and left home alone to sell drugs, to navigating a cast of characters and dangerous interactions during his time as a street pharmaceutical salesman. These are the true stories that ultimately lead to Ali getting busted by the FBI at 19 years old and spending 6 years in prison of a 15-year sentence.

For more on Ali, including upcoming tour dates, visit https://www.alisiddiq.com/ or follow him on all social media platforms.

BlackAmericaWeb

