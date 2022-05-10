Young Thug & Gunna Arrested and Charged with Racketeering & Gang Activity

Sheesh!Young Thug and Gunna have been reportedly involved in a massive bust which led to being indicted on RICO charges.

On Monday night (May 9), reporter Michael Seiden of local Atlanta news station WSBTV reported that Young Thug, Gunna and 26 other members of YSL have been indicted on RICO charges, with Thug being taken into custody at his home this morning. According to Michael Seiden, “The indictment includes charges of conspiring to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, murder, armed robbery , participation in criminal street gang activity.”

Earlier Monday afternoon, it was reported that Young Thug’s house was raided with agents tearing his Atlanta home apart. It was also reported that the agents took walls down and were even digging up his backyard. See video here

Young Thug’s Mansion In Buckhead Raided By Police [Video]

As of now, it does not seem that Gunna has been taken into custody and it is still unclear what charges he is facing.also claims that Thug was accused of renting a car that was used in the murder of a rival gang member back in 2015. Seiden says the entire indictment is 56-counts and charges 28 associates of “Young Slime Life” aka YSL.

Story is still developing.