DELAWARE – Attorney General Kathy Jennings has referred the Delaware State University case to the U.S. Department of Justice. AG Jennings wrote a letter on Wednesday to the DOJ regarding an incident last month involving the university’s women’s lacrosse team. The team was returning from their season finale game when their bus was pulled over in Georgia for a traffic infraction and law enforcement began searching bags – an incident they say was racially motivated.

