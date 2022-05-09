ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Telling stories through comics and graphic novels

wpln.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether it’s superheroes like The Avengers or slice-of-life cartoons in the New Yorker, comics capture our imaginations like no other art form. A few small panels can take us to another galaxy or show us life from someone...

wpln.org

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Collider

Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

George Perez, Legendary ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths,’ ‘Wonder Woman’ Comic Book Artist, Dies at 67

George Pérez, the acclaimed comic book artist and writer known for his work on major DC properties, including Crisis on Infinite Earths and Wonder Woman, along with Marvel’s The Avengers, has died. He was 67. The famed artist, who also worked on The New Teen Titans and Superman during his decades-long career, passed away on Friday peacefully at his home with his wife, Carol Flynn, and family by his side, according to a statement posted to his official Facebook page. His passing followed a pancreatic cancer diagnosis.More from The Hollywood ReporterKang Soo-yeon, Veteran Korean Actress, Dies at 55Dennis Waterman, Actor in...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
Deadline

‘Descendants’ Sequel ‘The Pocketwatch’ Movie Greenlighted By Disney+; Jennifer Phang To Direct

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: The next chapter of Descendants is coming to Disney+. The streaming service has given a green light to The Pocketwatch (working title), a music- and dance-filled original movie sequel to the megahit Descendants franchise. Jennifer Phang (Advantageous, Half-Life) is set to direct and co-executive produce from a script by Dan Frey and Russell Sommer (Magic: The Gathering). Production is scheduled to begin in the fall. The Descendants movies unfurled an imaginative mythology of two new lands, idyllic Auradon and ragtag Isle of the Lost, home to the teenage progeny of Disney’s most iconic characters...
MOVIES
EW.com

The best comics to read right now: Doctor Strange edition

Can't get enough of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, currently blowing up the box office? We've curated a selection of comics — new and old, Marvel and not — particularly relevant to the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe film. Doctor Strange and the Sorcerers Supreme (Marvel) Robbie...
COMICS
ComicBook

Marvel and Dan Slott Announce Plans to End the Spider-Verse

Writer Dan Slott is returning to the Spider-Man office for Edge of Spider-Verse, a five-issue miniseries debuting in August that will bring the Spider-Verse saga to a cataclysmic conclusion later this year in The End of Spider-Verse. Slott will team with a team of writers and artists on Edge of Spider-Verse, introducing all-new versions of the web-slinger from across the Spider-Verse. Other fan-favorite Spider-Heroes will also be featured in the stories, including Araña, Spider-Man Noir, Spider-Gwen, and Spider-Man: India.
COMICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Austen
ComicBook

Sony Turning Best-Selling Novel Beasts and Beauty: Dangerous Tales into TV Miniseries

Sony has acquired the rights to best-selling author Soman Chainani's Beasts and Beauty: Dangerous Tales through its speciality film unit 3000 Pictures, with an eye toward adapting the book into a miniseries. The book, which was released in September 2021, was structured as an anthology collection that reimagined 12 classic fairy tales for a modern era, transforming the children's morality tales into stories "thrilling adventures of mystery, magic and rebellious hearts," per the description at Variety, where the news first broke. Chainani will write the pilot and serve as an executive producer on the project. Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum of Roth/Kirschenbaum Films are executive producing with Alyssa Altman as co-executive producer. Elizabeth Gabler and Aislinn Dunster are overseeing for 3000 Pictures.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Green Lantern Director Has No Interest in Another Superhero Movie and "Shouldnt" Have Made Ryan Reynolds Movie

2011's Green Lantern movie was a flop of tremendous proportions. The film was both a critical and financial failure making a total of $219 million at the box office. Martin Campbell was coming off of the massively successful James Bond film Casino Royale, so Green Lantern looked really good on paper. Campbell hasn't said much about the failure of the film, but he's previously stated that he was done with the superhero genre. Now the director is restating those words and has also revealed that he regrets making the film which starred Ryan Reynolds.
MOVIES
The Guardian

My brother the superhero: how the death of comic book legend Steve Dillon inspired a creative awakening

In the autumn of 2017, graphic novelist turned film costume designer Glyn Dillon took an unusual trip to New York. He checked in to a particular hotel, requested a specific room to sleep in and spent his time in the city wandering around a select handful of streets. He was, he says, hoping that he might bump into his older brother Steve, a renowned comic book artist who had worked on strips from Judge Dredd to Doctor Who. Steve was nine years older than Glyn and had been a mentor to him, introducing him to comic book drawing and to Star Wars. This area of New York was one of Steve’s favourite haunts but it was unlikely that Glyn would bump into him: one year earlier, in the same room that Glyn was staying in, Steve had died of a ruptured appendix.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Telling Stories#Graphic Novels#Marvel Comics#Avengers#The New Yorker#Free Comic Book Day#Npr#Salt Weekly#Thaw
GamesRadar+

T'onga and Losha kick-off Marvel's Pride 2022 LGBTQI+ Star Wars celebration

Marvel Comics continues to provide new details on its plans to celebrate the LGBTQI+ community. The Marvel's Voices: Pride anthology will return in June for a second annual edition showcasing Marvel LGBTQI+ characters and creators, plus the publisher will offer a variety of Pride variant covers for both its Marvel Universe titles and its Star Wars line, like this Pride variant cover for June 15's Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #24 by artist Jan Bazaldua featuring T'onga and Losha from the Bounty Hunters series.
SOCIETY
ComicBook

Moon Knight Producer Breaks Down Marvel's Writing Process

Moon Knight recently wrapped a terrific first season and the series was very different than those that came before it. Marvel Studios made sure that the plot of the series was shrouded in mystery and it really worked out for them. Usually Marvel seems to have strict guidelines on where their films and TV series can go and you would think that the writers wouldn't have that much creative freedom. It turns out that for Moon Knight Head Writer Jeremy Slater had a lot of room to play. During a recent sit down with ComicBook.com we asked slater if he came into the series with a clean slate and if the studio had any guidelines they had to adhere to.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Cartoons
aiptcomics

‘Edge of Spider-Verse’ limited series to intro new Spidey characters and more

Marvel announced via Polygon earlier today there’s a new Edge of Spider-Verse series on the way. Set to debut on August 3rd, the five-issue series will feature classic favorites such as Araña, Spider-Man Noir, Spider-Gwen, and Spider-Man: India! The series is written by Dan Slott, Alex Segura, and Karla Pacheco with art by Mark Bagley and unannounced artists as well.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘The Guest’: Director Adam Wingard Interested In Making A Sequel Film Or Series With Dan Stevens

Director Adam Wingard (“Godzilla vs Kong“) and writer Simon Barrett’s “The Guest” starring Dan Stevens is easily one of the better modern attempts to recreate the tone of a 1980s action sci-fi hybrid film. “The Guest” certainly has DNA from filmmakers like John Carpenter, James Cameron, Paul Verhoeven, and Chuck Russell (“The Blob,” “Dream Warriors“) all mixed in to create something that harkens back to an era when major studios backed high concept R-rated genre projects.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

The Omen prequel in the works from the director of Legion

A prequel to The Omen is in development from 20th Century Studios. Entitled The First Omen, this will sit before the original 1976 movie in the chronology of The Omen film franchise. Per Deadline, the new movie already has a director attached. Arkasha Stevenson will be making her feature directorial...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy