Telling stories through comics and graphic novels

George Pérez, the acclaimed comic book artist and writer known for his work on major DC properties, including Crisis on Infinite Earths and Wonder Woman, along with Marvel’s The Avengers, has died. He was 67.
The famed artist, who also worked on The New Teen Titans and Superman during his decades-long career, passed away on Friday peacefully at his home with his wife, Carol Flynn, and family by his side, according to a statement posted to his official Facebook page. His passing followed a pancreatic cancer diagnosis.More from The Hollywood ReporterKang Soo-yeon, Veteran Korean Actress, Dies at 55Dennis Waterman, Actor in...
